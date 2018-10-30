Staff writer, with agencies

PASSIVE COMPONENTS

Yageo lower, despite profit

Passive component supplier Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday saw its shares dip 1.23 percent to close at NT$320, even though the company posted net profit of NT$4.52 billion (US$145.8 million) for last month. The figure surpassed the company’s share capital of NT$4.24 billion and translated into earnings per share of NT$10.81. Last month’s net profit nearly quadrupled from a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Friday last week. In a separate statement, Yageo subsidiary Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) said that the warehouses of its Chinese subsidiaries were damaged in a fire on Sunday. Buildings and manufacturing equipment were also damaged, it said, but the incident would not affect its manufacturing capacity. The affected facilities and equipment are covered by issurance, it said.

LIGHTING

Coretronic profit up 61%

Coretronic Corp (中光電), a manufacturer of LCD backlight modules, yesterday said net profit last quarter soared 61 percent to NT$674 million, compared with NT$418 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$1.55, up from NT$0.96 a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, net profit jumped 48 percent from NT$455 million in the second quarter. Gross margin improved to 20 percent from 16.5 percent a year earlier and 18.2 percent a quarter earlier. Coretronic said it expects shipments of LCD back-light modules, which constituted 65.5 percent of last quarter’s revenue, to drop by a single-digit percentage this quarter from last quarter due to a seasonal weakness. The company expects shipments of TVs and notebook computers this quarter to decline 10 percent from last quarter. The electronic assembly segment contributed 27.5 percent to revenue, it said.

AIRLINES

AirAsia to fly to Osaka

Budget airline AirAsia Inc yesterday announced that it is to begin services between Taoyuan and Osaka on Jan. 30, its first route connecting Taiwan and a Northeast Asian nation. The service would operate as an extension of its Taoyuan-Kuala Lumpur service, and would fly every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through March 30, the airline said. Thanks to the fifth freedom right, which is being applied to the new service, AirAsia would be able to tap into new markets in Northeast Asia while increasing traffic in its main hub of Kuala Lumpur, the low-cost carrier said. The fifth freedom grants airlines the right to transport passengers from their own country to a second country, and from that country to a third country. The carrier said it hopes Taiwan can become one of its important transit hubs to Northeast Asia, especially as the number of outbound tourists from Taiwan to Japan has grown by about 7 percent a year over the past few years.

CHINA

Vehicle tax cut mulled

The country is considering a tax cut to revive its flagging automotive market, according to people familiar with the matter, lending support to a key industry that has been damaged by an ongoing trade spat with the US. An incentive would help shore up the world’s largest automotive market, which is facing its first decline in more than two decades as the trade spat dents spending power. To counteract the slowdown, the top economic planning body is proposing to halve the tax on car purchases to 5 percent. The measure would apply to cars with engines no bigger than 1.6 liters, said the people, declining to be named because the information is not public.