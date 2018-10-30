China turns to share buybacks to rescue market

Bloomberg

Add share buybacks to the long list of measures that China has announced to stem a rout in its stock market, the worst performing in the world this year.

After a faster-than-usual revision to the law, companies can repurchase shares with approval from at least two-thirds of the board if deemed necessary to protect shareholders’ interests, or if it is for convertible bonds exchange, the Chinese National People’s Congress said on Friday last week.

Firms were previously only allowed to buy back shares for purposes including stock incentives and it was mandatory to go through a shareholders’ meetings for approval.

Many are already jumping in.

Shares of real-estate company Xinhu Zhongbao Co (新湖中寶) surged as much as 8.9 percent after late on Sunday saying it would repurchase more shares, while Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp (美盛文化創意) shares soared 10 percent as it pledged to buy back up to 200 million yuan (US$28.8 million) of stock.

Not all were lifted — drugmaker Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co (東寶醫藥) dropped to a three-year low despite promising repurchases.

The new law allows companies to react much faster during market corrections, China Galaxy Securities Co (銀河證券) wrote in a report yesterday, adding that long processing time made it much less common for firms to conduct buybacks compared with those registered in Hong Kong and overseas.

Xinhu Zhongbao and Meisheng also saw their gains fade, as the wider market declined.

The Shanghai Composite Index yesterday fell 2.2 percent, while the large-cap FTSE China A50 Index tumbled as much as 4.4 percent.

The Shanghai Composite has fallen 23 percent this year and is in line for its worst annual performance in a decade, battered by the trade dispute with the US, signs of a slowing economy and a weaker yuan.