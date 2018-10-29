Staff writer

MACROECONOMICS

Domestic trade grows

Domestic trade — including the retail, wholesale and restaurant sectors — continued to grow last month, with the restaurant sector registering the biggest annual increase of 7.7 percent, followed by the retail sector at 2.8 percent and the wholesale sector at 2.2 percent, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed. Overall, domestic trade totaled NT$1.29 trillion (US$41.6 billion) last month, the highest for the month since the ministry started keeping records in 1953, it said on Tuesday last week. In the first nine months of this year, total domestic trade reached NT$11.21 trillion.

BANKING

Building loans increase

The nation’s construction loans, which are indicative of the construction sector’s attitude toward the market, grew for an eighth straight month to a record NT$1.8 trillion last month, up 1.12 percent month-on-month and 6.31 percent year-on-year, the central bank said on Thursday last week. Housing loans also rose for a 19th straight month to a record NT$6.87 trillion, up 0.89 percent from the previous month and 4.79 percent from a year earlier, the bank said.

WAGES

Survey finds outlook bleak

Most Taiwanese felt pessimistic about their wage outlook for the next six months on concerns about the volatility of global markets and the escalating US-China trade war, a Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) survey showed on Monday. Only 24.9 percent of respondents said they expected employers to raise their salaries in the next six months, the online survey conducted from Oct. 1 to 7 found. Most respondents said that they expected salary increases of less than 5 percent, with only 2.1 percent anticipating a rise of more than 5 percent.