BANKING

UBS profit beats forecasts

Swiss banking giant UBS AG yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly results alongside a cautious outlook due to current turmoil in the markets. UBS said its third-quarter net profit jumped 32 percent from a year earlier to 1.2 billion Swiss francs (US$1.2 billion), boosted by its asset management unit. Analysts had forecast a net profit of SF995 million. Revenue came in as expected at SF7.2 billion, up 2 percent. UBS maintained its current year-end estimates on the basis that current global growth rates still offered business opportunities.

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft profit surges 34%

Microsoft Corp’s expansion beyond its empire in PC software paid off again in its fiscal first quarter as it mined new revenue sources in online subscriptions, gaming and its LinkedIn professional networking service. The company on Wednesday said that it earned US$8.8 billion during the three months ending in September, a 34 percent increase from last year. Earnings per share came in at US$1.14 to top the average estimate of US$0.96 per share among analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue rose 19 percent from last year to US$29.1 billion, also easily topping the average analyst prediction of US$27.7 billion, according to Zacks.

Nokia to cut jobs

Nokia Oyj said it would cut an unspecified number jobs as part of a program to save 700 million euros (US$798 million) in costs after the Finnish maker of networks posted third-quarter operating profit that missed analysts’ estimates. In the third quarter, the margin was 5 percent. Quarterly adjusted operating profit of 487 million euros missed the average analyst estimate of 515.8 million euros. Still, the result was an improvement compared with the first two quarters of this year and Nokia expects earnings to accelerate in the last three months of the year.

SPORTSWEAR

Puma lifts annual outlook

German sportswear group Puma AG yesterday raised its outlook for this year after a stronger-than-expected third quarter, boosted by a new basketball shoe and some celebrity sparkle from model Adriana Lima and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez. The company’s net profit rose 25 percent year-on-year in the quarter ending last month to 77.5 million euros. Operating profit soared 28 percent to 130 million euros, the company said. Sales increased 11 percent to 1.2 billion euros, lifted by double-digit growth in the Americas and Asia-Pacific region. The firm now expects currency-adjusted sales for the full year to increase 14 to 16 percent, compared with an earlier guidance of 12 to 14 percent. Operating profit is now forecast to come in at 325 million to 335 million euros, up from 310 million to 330 million previously.

AUTOMAKERS

Hyundai Q3 profit plunges

Hyundai Motor Co reported a 67 percent plunge in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier after overseas sales slowed and currency swings hurt its bottom line in emerging markets. Net profit for the quarter ending last month was 306 billion won (US$268.8 million), while operating profit fell 76 percent to 288.9 billion won, the firm said in a statement. The weakening of the Brazilian and Russian currencies and slowing sales in China also took a toll on Hyundai’s bottom line, it said, adding that the Brazilian real lost more than 20 percent against the won in the past 12 months.