Linkou hotel eyes growth

Four Points by Sheraton Linkou (林口亞昕褔朋喜來登飯店) is eyeing occupancy rates of 70 percent this quarter ahead of its grand opening in December as hospitality demand grows rapidly in the area thanks to improving infrastructure and household incomes, company executives said yesterday.

The 165-guestroom facility is across from the Taoyuan Airport MRT Line’s A9 Linkou Station in New Taipei City and within walking distance of Mitsui Outlet Park and Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital.

“Four Points by Sheraton Linkuo has achieved occupancy rates of 60 percent since its soft operation in late July, a rare achievement for new hotels,” said Andy Yao (姚連地), chairman of YeaShin International Development Co (亞昕國際開發) and owner of the complex.

The facility had set a target of 50 percent for this year.

Linkuo District (林口) has benefitted from transportation and development upgrades, allowing it to outrank other districts by household income in New Taipei City for three years, Yao said.

The trend suggests strong consumption potential and lends support to hospitality facilities and residential complexes, said Yao, whose company has focused on property development in Linkuo.

That explains why the hotel features two restaurants, banquet rooms, a swimming pool and a health club for guests and non-residents, marketing officials said.

The facility charges NT$3,999 per night and might raise the rate to NT$4,700 next year, allowing it to challenge a revenue target of NT$300 million, hotel general manager Benjamin Huang (黃炳鈞) said.

“The goal is achievable aided by dining facilities that are almost fully booked this banquet season,” Huang said.

The hotel has hired chefs from five-star hotels in Taipei to design menus at its two restaurants, China Spice (聚味軒) and The Eatery (宜客樂), which feature Chinese and Western cuisine at affordable prices, Huang said.

The alliance with Marriott International Inc and its proximity to technology firms would facilitate business, Huang said.

Four Points by Sheraton is a brand of upscale hotels under the Marriott brand that cater to business travelers and small conventions.

Yao said he is upbeat regarding the property market in Linkuo, where YeaShin is steadily digesting apartments from a newly completed complex and plans to launch a new project next year.

“Linkuo has the potential to develop into New Taipei City’s answer to Taipei’s Tienmu (天母) area for popularity, judging by its transportation convenience, infrastructure and school options,” Yao said.

It is likely that housing prices would make a comeback next year as prices for land and building materials keep climbing, he added.