Hover-taxis to take off in Singapore for test flights

AFP, SINGAPORE

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi are to take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia’s monster traffic jams.

Millions of commuters in the region’s cities have to contend with chronic gridlock every day, sparking a race to develop new ways to avoid the snarl-ups.

While the developed city-state of Singapore does not suffer major congestion, it is seen as a perfect test bed for new technologies due to its compact size and openness to innovation.

German firm Volocopter on Tuesday said that it would conduct the test flights in Singapore in the second half of next year with the support of the government.

Resembling a helicopter, Volocopter’s electric air taxis take off and land vertically.

They are based on drone technology and can fly two people for about 30km, the firm said in a statement.

The Singapore tests follow a public demonstration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, last year.

“The Volocopter is designed specifically for inner city missions,” Volocopter said in the statement, adding that it can withstand minor turbulence around skyscrapers, allowing for smooth rides.

“It is so quiet that at a flight height of 100m, it cannot be heard over the typical background noise of a city,” the company said.

A company spokeswoman said the Volocopter can be controlled by a pilot using a joystick or remotely from the ground.

Apart from the test flights, Volocopter would also set up a product design and engineering center in Singapore to support its expansion plans.

Volocopter said it is getting ready to roll out their first fixed routes in cities.

The hover-taxis are to complement helicopter-hailing services that are already taking off in some cities to beat traffic jams.