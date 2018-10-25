CSBC joining peers to serve offshore wind farms

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) is to cooperate with Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Taiwan International Ports Corp (TIPC, 台灣港務港勤公司) to provide ships for offshore wind farm developers in Taiwan, CSBC chairman Cheng Wen-lon (鄭文隆) said yesterday.

“Theoretically, we need 16 kinds of ships for the marine construction of the wind farm, but practically, we only need 11 kinds,” Cheng said, adding that, for example, the coastline could be patrolled by vessels other than boats specifically built for that purpose.

Among the 11 kinds of ships, turbine installation vessels (TIVs), accommodation barges and tugboats play the most important role, but the nation has a shortage of them, Cheng said.

CSBC in July began building its first accommodation barge, which would be finished by the middle of next year, Cheng said.

The vessel would be 140m long and 41m wide, with a capacity of 20 tonnes per square meter, Cheng said.

TIPC is preparing its budget this year and is planning to build one such barge next year, while Yang Ming would also build one, he said.

CSBC is planning to rent the jack-up vessel Apollo from its joint venture partner GeoSea NV, a subsidiary of Dredging, Environmental and Marine Engineering NV (DEME) to use as a TIV, but it is also evaluating the utility of building one itself, Cheng said.

The cooperation would allow the three firms to integrate their ships and provide services for the wind farm developers, Cheng said, adding that he expects the collaboration will increase the firms’ operational efficiency and decrease the possibility of competition.

CSBC last year formed CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co Ltd (CDWE, 台船環海風電工程公司) with marine engineering company GeoSea NV to oversee construction of offshore wind farms in Taiwan.