Staff writer

CENTRAL BANK

Banknote auction planned

The central bank on Thursday last week said it has appointed the Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行) to conduct an online auction of banknotes with special serial numbers in denominations of NT$100, NT$500 and NT$1,000. A total of 5,521 banknotes in 144 lots for bidding are to be auctioned, it said in a statement. The auction is to be open for bids from Thursday next week to Nov. 6. Only Republic of China citizens can participate, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Indebted Motech to sell plant

Solar cell maker Motech Industries Inc (茂迪) on Friday said its board has approved plans to sell its plant and facilities in Tainan City’s Anding District (安定) to Wistron NeWeb Corp (啟基), as the indebted firm continues operational adjustments and asset activation. “The board of directors has authorized the chairman to sign official documents with a total transaction price not to fall below NT$980 million” (US$31.64 million), Motech said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Based on the appraisal report of Evermore Valuation Firm (長興鑑價), the property is valued at NT$946.13 million, it said.

MANUFACTURING

Sanyang buys 8% of tea firm

Motorcycle maker Sanyang Industry Co (三陽工業) on Thursday said it acquired an 8 percent stake in Taiwan Tea Corp (台灣農林) for NT$965 million, in a move to diversify its business and secure stable income. Sanyang purchased 63.2 million shares of Taiwan Tea at NT$15.25 per share from state-run bad-debt manager Taiwan Asset Management Corp (台灣金聯), the company said in a statement. Shares of Taiwan Tea rose 4.1 percent to close at NT$15.25 in Taipei trading on Friday, while Sanyang traded unchanged at NT$20 per share.