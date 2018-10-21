Agencies

TRADE

EU, Singapore ink deal

The EU and Singapore on Friday signed free-trade and investment-protection agreements in Brussels. The two sides are to remove tariffs, reduce technical barriers and provide better opportunities in services and government procurement under the deals, the Singapore government said in a statement on Friday. The city-state is to drop tariffs on all products coming from the EU. The EU is to remove tariffs on 84 percent of Singapore’ products and the remaining 16 percent over three to five years. The investment-protection agreement is to replace the existing bilateral treaties.

UKRAINE

IMF announces loan

The IMF on Friday announced it had reached an agreement with Kiev over economic policies that would unlock a new loan deal to provide nearly US$4 billion. The new 14-month stand-by loan deal replaces a four-year financial aid package agreed to in March 2015 and due to expire in five months, the IMF said in a statement. The agreement must be approved by the IMF board, which is to meet later in the year.

CHINA

Home-price gains slow

Home-price gains slowed last month, breaking a half-year streak of accelerating inflation in the housing market. New home prices gained 1 percent from the previous month, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compared with a 1.5 percent increase in August. The biggest month-on-month price increase was a 6.2 percent gain in Xian, the data for 70 cities showed.

UNITED STATES

Home sales keep falling

Home sales last month fell for the sixth straight month, a sign that housing has increasingly become a weak spot for the economy. The National Association of Realtors on Friday said that sales declined 3.4 percent last month, the biggest drop in more than two years, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.15 million. That was the lowest sales pace since November 2015. Hurricane Florence dragged sales in North Carolina, but even excluding the storm’s effects, sales would have fallen more than 2 percent, the association said.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Spain to order reporting

Spain plans to require cryptocurrency investors to report their holdings and transactions whether in the country or offshore, to help control tax evasion. The Spanish government proposed new legislation on digital coins affecting anyone subject to Spanish taxes. The planned rules, which need to be debated and approved by the Spanish Congress, were announced on Friday in a briefing by government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa, who revealed several anti-fraud measures simultaneously.

SHOEMAKERS

Wanda Ferragamo dies

Wanda Ferragamo, the honorary president of the Florentine shoemaker founded by her husband, Salvatore, has died at the age of 96, her family said on Friday. Wanda turned the shoemaker into an international fashion powerhouse by extending the business to accessories and clothing. The group last year reported revenue worth nearly 1.4 billion euros (US$1.6 billion).