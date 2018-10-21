EU approves meetings to settle beef row with US

AFP, BRUSSELS

EU members on Friday gave Brussels the green light to start talks with Washington aimed at ending a long-running row over US beef imports and at easing broader trade tensions.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, can now proceed with its proposal to give Washington a larger share of an existing import quota for hormone-free beef.

The member states “authorized the commission to open negotiations on an agreement with the United States on imports of high-quality beef from animals not treated with certain growth promoting hormones,” they said in a statement.

The negotiations will not lead to lifting the EU ban on hormone-treated US beef, the statement said — a restriction that Washington says breaches WTO rules.

“The ban remains,” the statement said.

The member states have allowed the commission to allocate the US a larger part of the existing hormone-free beef quota that is also available to exporters from other countries.

“The commission is not authorized to negotiate an increase in the existing TRQ [tariff rate quota], but can discuss a country-specific allocation of the overall quota,” the statement said.

“Negotiations with other supplying countries may be needed” to seal a deal with Washington that respects international trade agreements, it said.

TRADE WAR

US President Donald Trump has raised the specter of a trade war with the EU since imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium this year.

In July, Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pledged to hold off from further tit-for-tat tariffs and to work toward scrapping customs duties on all goods.

However, the trade truce on Wednesday came under pressure when top US officials said Brussels was stalling trade talks.

The member states said the talks on beef are not related to the broader dialogue, but said “a mutually beneficial solution to our longstanding dispute over beef would be a major step forward in improving our trade cooperation.”