JAPAN

Surplus with US shrinks

The nation’s trade surplus with the US shrank for the third consecutive month, according to official data published yesterday. The surplus came in at ￥590.3 billion (US$5.2 billion) last month. The nation logged an overall global trade surplus of ￥139.6 billion, the first surplus in the past three months. However, exports declined for the first time in 22 months, with falls in outbound shipments of vehicles and telecommunication equipment, among other products.

AUSTRALIA

Jobless rate at six-year low

The jobless rate for last month fell to the lowest in more than six years, as fewer people sought work, suggesting the drop is unlikely to alter the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy outlook. While unemployment fell from 5.3 percent to 5 percent — the level estimated by the central bank to signal full employment — the work force participation rate declined to the lowest in almost a year, Bureau of Statistics data showed. The RBA, in its most recent outlook, forecast unemployment would only reach 5 percent at the end of 2020.

SOUTH KOREA

BOK maintains rates

The Bank of Korea (BOK) yesterday left its key interest rate unchanged, citing an escalating trade war between the US and China as among rising risks to Asia’s fourth-largest economy. Two board members dissented from the decision, calling for a hike, BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol said. The central bank trimmed its growth forecast for this year to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent, and its outlook for next year to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent. It left its inflation forecast at 1.6 percent for this year.

SOFTWARE

SAP lifts annual forecast

German software giant SAP AG yesterday lifted its full-year forecast, as executives said swelling growth in its cloud computing business helped it post a strong third quarter. Net profit declined 2 percent year-on-year between July and last month to 974 million euros (US$1.19 billion). Operating profit shrank 6 percent to 1.24 billion euros, emerging stronger than predicted by analysts surveyed by Factset, who had forecast 1.09 billion euros. Revenue increased 8 percent to 6 billion euros.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novartis to buy Endocyte

Novartis AG has agreed to buy cancer drugmaker Endocyte for US$2.1 billion, or US$24 a share, expanding further into the increasingly competitive and lucrative field of oncology. US-based Endocyte makes radioactive drugs coupled with molecules that target specific cells to deliver treatments to tumors. The offer is a 54 percent premium to the biotech firm’s closing price on Wednesday of US$15.56. Novartis chief executive officer Vas Narasimhan said that Endocyte’s therapy, known as Lu-PSMA-617, has blockbuster potential.

CONSUMER GOODS

Unilever Q3 sales up 4.5%

Unilever’s sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, providing some relief to investors concerned about the company’s strategy and performance after it botched a plan to simplify its legal structure. The 4.5 percent growth in underlying sales was slightly above analysts’ consensus forecast for growth of 4.3 percent, as the maker of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Dove soap managed to eke out price increases.