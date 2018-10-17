Blown tire at Kaohsiung airport affects 7,000 passengers

Staff writer with CNA

Kaohsiung International Airport was closed from about 11:40am to 5pm yesterday after a China Airlines Ltd (中華航空)aircraft blew a tire landing and damaged the runway, affecting 7,033 passengers and 66 flights, the airport said.

Flight CI712 took off from Manila at 10:01am and landed in Kaohsiung at 11:36am, blowing a tire as it landed. No one was injured.

The aircraft was stuck on the runway, forcing the airport to close.

The disruption was originally expected to last until 2pm, but was delayed another three hours after damage to the runway was discovered and repaired, the airport said.

The airport said that 2,827 passengers on 19 international inbound flights and 3,006 passengers on 21 outbound flights, as well as about 1,200 passengers on 13 domestic departures and 13 domestic arrivals were affected.

Several inbound international flights were diverted to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and some inbound domestic flights were diverted to Magong Airport in Penghu County.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration is investigating the cause of the incident.

All 98 passengers aboard the flight from Manila were reported safe and disembarked the airplane at 12:20pm, China Airlines said.