Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Fuel tax hike put on hold

The government on Sunday said it would suspend the implementation of a further increase in excise tax on fuel products, set to take effect in January next year, to stem rising inflation expectations. The Department of Finance expects foregone revenues of up to 40 billion pesos (US$740 million) a year from the suspension. The amount is part of the crucial funding for President Rodrigo Duterte’s US$180 billion “Build, Build, Build” program, which aims to upgrade the country’s infrastructure.

ENERGY

Cepsa listing postponed

Spanish oil company Cepsa SAU yesterday said it had postponed a market listing planned for Thursday, blaming global market conditions. The firm said in a statement that Abu Dhabi-based owner Mubadala Investment Co had “decided to desist” on a planned market listing, citing “the current state of international capital markets.” Madrid-based Cepsa’s activities are concentrated on refining and distribution in Spain, but it is also present in oil and gas exploration and production in Latin America and North Africa.

GERMANY

IPO upends wealth ranking

The country’s largest-ever listing of a family-owned business has reordered the country’s wealth rankings. Heinz Hermann Thiele is US$5.7 billion richer following last week’s initial public offering (IPO) of his largest asset, Knorr-Bremse AG, the world’s biggest maker of truck and train braking systems. The IPO makes him the country’s fourth-richest person, with a net worth of US$15 billion. Knorr-Bremse has expanded its global presence to more than 30 countries and posted sales of 6.2 billion euros (US$7 billion) last year.

TELECOMS

StarHub to share network

StarHub Ltd chief executive officer Peter Kaliaropoulos said the company, Singapore’s No. 2 telephone carrier, is looking to pare costs even further by sharing infrastructure, after announcing he would trim the company’s workforce by about 12 percent. The company might reach a commercial agreement on network sharing next year or earlier, Kaliaropoulos said in an interview on Thursday last week. Financial benefits could be seen by the end of next year, he said.

SINGAPORE

Home sales jump 51 percent

Private home sales in the city-state last month jumped 51 percent as developers marketed more projects after Ghost Month and as buyers moved past the additional cooling measures imposed in July. Developers in the city-state sold 932 units, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said in a statement yesterday. That compares with 617 units in August, the data show. Total apartments launched for sale last month more than doubled to 1,169.

UNITED STATES

Kudlow defends Trump

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow defended his boss on Sunday, saying that President Donald Trump respects the Federal Reserve’s autonomy, despite last week’s remark that the Fed had “gone crazy” raising interest rates. Kudlow, speaking on Fox News Sunday, said that Trump was “giving his opinion” on interest rates based on his background “as a successful businessman and investor.” Trump is “not impinging on Fed independence. He didn’t say: ‘I want you to change your plan,’” Kudlow said.