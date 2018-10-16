Staff writer, with CNA

BANKING

Yuan deposits up 0.32%

Yuan deposits held by local banks rose 0.32 percent to 315.515 billion yuan (US$45,598 billion) at the end of last month, rising for the fourth straight month to the highest level since March, the central bank said yesterday. However, that was slower than the 0.65 percent increase in August as the Chinese currency continued to weaken against the greenback amid concern over increasing US-China trade tensions. Yuan deposits at domestic banking units fell 0.23 percent to 280.715 billion yuan last month, while those at offshore units grew 3.63 percent to 34.8 billion yuan, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai to be suspended

The trading of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) shares is to be suspended from Thursday to Thursday next week due to a capital reduction of about 20 percent, the company said yesterday. Hon Hai in May announced that it would lower its paid-in capital by NT$34.66 billion (US$1.12 billion) to NT$138.63 billion. The reference stock price for the resumption of trading on Friday next week would be the closing price tomorrow divided by 0.8. Hon Hai shares shed 1.95 percent to close at NT$70.5 in Taipei trading yesterday.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Hotai Finance shares soar

Shares of Hotai Finance Corp (和潤), which provides car loans and insurance services, yesterday soared by 56.6 percent on their debut on the Emerging Stock Board to close at NT$83, compared with their initial public offering price of NT$53 per share. Hotai Finance reported cumulative revenue of NT$8.19 billion in the first three quarters, up 16.2 percent from a year earlier. Net profit in the first eight months totaled NT$1.29 billion, or earnings per share of NT$3.27.

COMPONENTS

TXC posts higher revenue

Quartz crystal components maker TXC Corp (台灣晶技) yesterday reported that its consolidated revenue increased 4.5 percent year-on-year to NT$829.31 million last month, while pretax profit grew 19.2 percent to NT$94.26 million, or pretax earnings per share of NT$0.3. The company said last month’s revenue reached the highest level in 22 months and pretax profit hit the highest level in a year, thanks to a better product mix and its expanding scale.

AUTOMOTIVE PARTS

Tong Yang’s profit declines

Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), which supplies automotive metal sheets and bumpers to global brands, yesterday reported that its pretax profit last month declined 3.39 percent month-on-month to NT$141.11 million, the lowest level since June 2015 on less contribution from non-operating income. On an annual basis, pretax profit plunged by 53.65 percent. Aggregate pretax income in the first nine months fell 18.51 percent year-on-year to NT$1.798 billion, or earnings per share of NT$3, the company said.

EMPLOYMENT

Working hours decline

Average working hours in the nation totaled 181.7 in August, down 2.5 hours from a year earlier, but up 5.7 hours from a month earlier, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said in a report on Thursday last week. Average overtime hours totaled 8.1, up 0.2 hours from a year earlier, but unchanged from a month earlier, the DGBAS said. Average overtime pay rose 6.38 percent from a year earlier to NT$1,817, a 0.98 percent decline from July.