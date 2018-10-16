Innolux appoints new vice chairman to manage TV production in India

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Innolux Corp (群創), a panelmaking arm of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday promoted president Robert Hsiao (蕭志弘) to vice chairman to assume the management of a TV assembly business in India for its client Sharp Corp.

The executive shuffle, the second in less than six months, takes effect today.

The personnel adjustment is the latest step by the company to match “the [Hon Hai] group’s pace to expand its reach in the Indian market,” the Miaoli-based panelmaker told the Taipei Times in a text message.

Hsiao is to play a bigger role in managing the company’s manufacturing of TVs in India to support Sharp’s market expansion in the country, thereby avoiding import taxes.

Hsiao is to “take the responsibility of assessing the feasibility of building a TV manufacturing plant in India,” the company said, adding that building TV manufacturing plants “is Hsiao’s expertise.”

Innolux ships TVs from its manufacturing sites in Tainan and Foshan in Guangdong Province.

Hsiao last month said that Innolux would by the end of this year start manufacturing TVs in India for Sharp at a plant owned by the Japanese company.

Hsiao last year revived the panelmaker’s contract TV manufacturing business and Sharp placed the first order.

Innolux ships half of its TV panels to Sharp, and the two firms jointly develop advanced OLED displays for smartwatches and other smart devices.

Innolux has long been considering expanding into India and yesterday said it would initially focus on building marketing networks there, adding that it has established a sales office in New Delhi.

James Yang (楊柱祥) is to succeed Hsiao as company president and spokesman, Innolux said in a statement.

Yang has been in charge of the production of flat panels used in notebook computers, monitors, cars and medical devices.

LEADING CHANGE

Yang in 2004 helped the company differentiate itself from its rivals by offering new and better-margin 19-inch and 22-inch monitor panels ahead of its global peers.

Those panels later became the mainstay models.

“The personnel adjustment will help boost the company’s competitiveness and increase its flexibility. It will inject new growth momentum into the company,” Innolux chairman Jim Hung (洪進揚) said in a statement.