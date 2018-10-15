Acer, Asustek trail market by sales in third quarter

Staff writer, with CNA

Acer Inc (宏碁) and Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), two of Taiwan’s leading PC brands, ranked fifth and sixth respectively in terms of global PC shipments in the third quarter of the year, market information advisory firm Gartner Inc said.

In a research report published on Wednesday, Gartner said that Acer shipped 4.07 million PCs in the July-to-September period, the fifth-highest, accounting for 6.1 percent of global shipments.

Asustek, meanwhile, shipped 4.01 million units to take a 6 percent share of the global PC market, putting it in sixth place, Gartner said.

However, the two Taiwanese brands underperformed the broader global market’s year-on-year growth of 0.1 percent, Gartner said, adding that total third-quarter shipments were 67.21 million units.

Acer’s shipments were 15.9 percent lower than in the same period last year, while Asustek posted a 5.7 percent decline, Gartner said.

“The PC market continued to be driven by steady corporate PC demand, which was driven by Windows 10 PC hardware upgrades,” Gartner analyst Mikako Kitagawa said in the report. “We expect the Windows 10 upgrade cycle to continue through 2020, at which point the upgrade demand will diminish.”

Despite the traditional high season for consumer PC sales in the back-to-school season, demand in that market segment remained weak, offsetting strong sales in the business sector, the report said.

The report ranked China’s Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) as the top global PC supplier in the third quarter, with shipments of 15.89 million units, a 10.7 percent increase from a year earlier.

Lenovo’s global market share increased to 23.6 percent, from 21.4 percent a year earlier, Gartner said.

US-based HP Inc was second, with shipments of 14.63 million units — which represented year-on-year growth of 6.2 percent — and a market share of 21.8 percent, the report showed.

Dell Inc and Apple Inc took the third and fourth spots, with shipments of 10.74 million units and 4.93 million units respectively, and market shares of 16.0 percent and 7.3 percent, the report said.