Agencies

CONGLOMERATES

HNA selling Swissport

HNA Group Co (海航集團) is in advanced talks to sell its Swiss airport-cargo handler to a Canadian asset manager, people familiar with the matter said, in what could be the debt-laden Chinese conglomerate’s biggest disposal since it unloaded its Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stake in April. Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc has emerged as the preferred bidder for Swissport International, the people said. Swissport — which also offers ticketing, cabin cleaning and aircraft maintenance — could fetch more than US$3 billion, the people said.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

BK Global ups BTC stake

A group led by plastic surgeon and start-up investor Kim Byung-gun is boosting its bet on Bithumb, one of South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Kim’s BK Global Consortium signed a deal to buy 50 percent plus one share of BTC Holding Co, the largest investor in Bithumb’s operator, for about 400 billion won (US$352 million), according to a spokesperson for the trading platform. BK Global Consortium was already the fifth-largest shareholder of BTC Holding.

ENERGY

Shell to sell Venezuela JV

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is negotiating the sale of its stake in a Venezuelan oil joint venture (JV) to Paris-based Maurel & Prom, three sources said this week, a move to scale down its crude business in the ailing OPEC member country to focus on gas. The Anglo-Dutch company is seeking to sell its 40 percent stake in Petroregional del Lago, a joint venture with Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA in the western state of Zulia near Colombia.

FINANCE

UOB mulls insurance ops

Singapore’s United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB) is reviewing its insurance business, including an existing partnership with Prudential PLC, people familiar with the matter said. UOB has been soliciting ideas from potential advisers regarding its life insurance tie-up with Prudential, including ways to get more value out of the operations, the people said. Possibilities include renewing its agreement with the London-based insurer, which started in 2010, or looking for another partner, the people said.

SOUTH KOREA

Jobless rate declines

South Korea’s unemployment rate fell last month, recovering from an eight-year high in August, as increased fiscal spending in the healthcare sector boosted jobs even as manufacturers and retailers shed workers. The unemployment rate fell to 4 percent last month from 4.2 percent in seasonally adjusted terms, as the number of employed rose by 45,000 people from a year earlier, marking the biggest increase since June, a Statistics Korea report showed yesterday. The number of people with jobs increased by 137,000 last month from a year earlier, the report showed.

METALS

Pampa challenges SQM sale

The controlling shareholder in Chile’s lithium producer SQM has mounted a legal challenge to halt the sale of nearly a quarter of the company to Chinese group Tianqi Lithium Corp (天齊鋰業). Pampa Calichera, Potasios de Chile and Global Mining — collectively known as the Pampa Group, which holds 29.12 percent of SQM — said the decision by Chilean regulators to allow the deal breaks competition rules. Tianqi already has interests in Albermarle, the world’s largest lithium producer and a direct competitor of SQM.