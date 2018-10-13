Chinese exports surge ahead of new tariffs

Bloomberg

Chinese export growth accelerated last month, signaling that producers expedited sales abroad to avoid fresh tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Economists said the surge, which contributed to a new record trade surplus with the US, could not last.

Exports in US dollar terms rose 14.5 percent compared with the same period last year, China’s General Administation of Customs said yesterday, defying expectations for a slowdown to 8.2 percent.

Imports climbed 14.3 percent, leaving a trade surplus of US$32 billion.

Chinese exports have been growing robustly all year, in the face of the worsening standoff with Washington.

Companies rushing shipments to get in ahead of extra tariffs of 10 percent on another US$200 billion of sales to the US would explain some of the rise, and that incentive has strengthened now that Trump has ordered the rate to increase to 25 percent starting next year.

“I think this was still subject to the front-loading effect ahead of the implementation of the US$200 billion of tariffs,” said Betty Wang (王蕊), a senior economist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in Hong Kong.

In contrast, a gauge of new export orders based on a survey of manufacturing purchasing managers that the government published earlier this month fell to its lowest level in two years.

That indicator tends to lead the official data on exports, and “might indicate some slowdown in the coming months,” Wang said.

Growth in exports to the US accelerated to 14 percent from a year earlier in US dollar terms, up from August’s 13.2 percent rate.

Imports from the US contracted 1.2 percent, the first decline since February.

Beijing and Washington imposed more tariffs on each other last month, with no sign that either side would back down and tension spreading to other areas.

While Trump has pressured US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to label China a currency manipulator, the US Department of Treasury’s staff have advised him that China is not manipulating the yuan ahead of publication of a closely watched report on foreign currencies, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Trade growth might slow in the fourth quarter, the customs administration’s spokesperson said at a press conference, while cuts to import tariffs are boosting inbound shipments.

Other gauges of economic activity have been pointing to a continued slowdown. Policymakers have been rolling out measures to support the domestic economy, including looser monetary policy and more fiscal stimulus.

“We estimate that the impact of higher US tariffs on a total of US$250 billion of Chinese imports will subtract about 0.6 percentage points from China’s GDP growth, assuming all else is equal,” Standard Chartered PLC economists wrote in a recent note.