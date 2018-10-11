Vanguard sees a monthly revenue increase of 1.07%

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), which makes LCD driver and power management integrated circuits, reported a 1.07 percent increase in revenue for last month, meeting its revised forecast.

Revenue rose to NT$2.64 billion (US$85.25 million), compared with NT$2.62 billion in August, representing an annual expansion of 17.41 percent from NT$2.25 billion during the same period last year.

“Revenue increased 1.07 percent last month from the previous month because of a slight increase in wafer shipments,” Vanguard spokesman Tseng Dong-liang (曾棟樑) said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the third quarter, the chipmaker made NT$7.75 billion in revenue, slightly higher than its projection of NT$7.3 billion to NT$7.7 billion. It represented quarterly growth of 9.93 percent from NT$7.05 billion in the second quarter.

Vanguard in August predicted that revenue would be between NT$7.6 billion and NT$7.8 billion this quarter, but last month trimmed its forecast on the expectation that a power disruption at its Taoyuan fab yesterday would wipe out NT$300 million in revenue.

The power outages would delay wafer shipments from the facility and increase manufacturing costs, the chipmaker said at the time.

Previously, the company said it expected wafer shipments to grow 7 to 9 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Separately, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s No. 3 contract chipmaker, on Tuesday reported a 10.02 percent monthly decline in revenue for last month to NT$11.86 billion from NT$13.18 billion in August.

Compared with the NT$11.87 billion made in September last year, revenue edged 0.08 percent lower, the company said in a statement.

Last quarter, UMC made NT$39.39 billion, up 1.39 percent from NT$38.85 billion in the second quarter.

In July, UMC told investors that wafer shipments would remain flat last quarter due to “rising inventory levels from slower smartphone digestion and uncertainty surrounding the ongoing US-China trade tensions.”