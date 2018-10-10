Staff writer, with CNA

CHIPMAKERS

Macronix revenue slumps

Memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) on Monday reported that its consolidated revenue shrank 9.7 percent to NT$3.75 billion (US$121.09 million) last month from NT$4.15 billion the previous year. In the third quarter, revenue totaled NT$10.04 billion, little changed from NT$10.5 billion in the same period last year, but up 13.06 percent from NT$8.88 billion in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電) reported that its revenue inched up 0.07 percent year-on-year to NT$4.318 billion last month from NT$4.315 billion, with third-quarter revenue of NT$13.678 billion, up 9.03 percent from NT$12.545 billion in the same period last year and 1.39 percent from the second quarter.

AIRLINES

VietJet to offer free flights

Vietnamese airline VietJet yesterday said it is to launch a promotional campaign today offering 70,000 free or discounted tickets for flights to Vietnam from Taiwan and other nations in the region. A random number of tickets for flights from Taiwan are to be offered online each day between 1pm and 3pm, some of them free and some at steeply discounted prices, the budget carrier said, urging people to try their luck on its Web site. However, passengers will be required to pay the flight tax and online booking service fee, even if they obtain a free ticket, the airline said. Tickets procured during the promotional period would be valid for use between Nov. 1 and June 30 next year except for those on the Taichung to Hanoi route, which must be used by March 30 next year, VietJet said. The airline operates 57 round-trip flights per week on seven routes between Taiwan and Vietnam — from Taoyuan, Taichung and Kaohsiung to Hanoi, and from Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung to Ho Chi Minh City.

INVESTMENT

Tsai touts Saint Lucia

The government is to encourage top Taiwanese manufacturers to invest in infrastructure in Saint Lucia to help its development and elevate the partnership between Taiwan and the Caribbean nation, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. Tsai made the remarks at a meeting with Saint Lucian Prime Minister Allen Michael Chastanet, who is in Taipei to participate in today’s Double Ten National Day celebrations, the Presidential Office said. Taiwanese investment in Saint Lucia is based on the principles of reciprocity and mutual assistance, Tsai said, citing as an example an Internet project built by Taiwan to provide free wireless coverage on the Caribbean island. Tsai also thanked Chastanet for voicing his support for Taiwan’s international participation at last year’s UN Climate Change Conference and at this year’s UN General Assembly. Saint Lucia first established diplomatic ties with the Republic of China in 1984, but in 1997 switched recognition to the People’s Republic of China. It severed its ties with Beijing and recognized Taiwan again in 2007 and opened its embassy in Taipei in June 2015.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NT dollar falls again

The New Taiwan dollar yesterday fell NT$0.042 to close at NT$30.968 against the greenback as exporters sold NT dollars, which hit its lowest level in 19 months. Turnover totaled US$899 million during the trading session. It was the seventh straight day of losses for the local currency as it matched the declines of other Asian currencies such as the won and the Hong Kong dollar. The won fell 0.15 percent, while the Hong Kong dollar fell 0.1 percent.