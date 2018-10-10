TSMC’s September revenue second-highest on record

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC,台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that sales last month were the second-

highest in its history.

Consolidated sales rose 4.2 percent from August and 7.2 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Last month’s revenue of NT$94.92 billion (US$3.07 billion), the second-highest on record after NT$103.7 billion in March, was driven by solid demand for 7-nanometer chips, analysts said.

TSMC also reported third-quarter consolidated sales of NT$260.35 billion, an 11.6 percent quarterly increase and higher than its estimate of a 6 percent rise in US dollar terms.

In addition to strong demand for the 7-nanometer chips that TSMC began producing commercially in the first half of the year, the company benefited from a weaker New Taiwan dollar, analysts said.

In the first nine months of the year, TSMC posted NT$741.7 billion in consolidated sales, up 6 percent from the same period last year.

The company is scheduled to give its full third-quarter results as well as sales guidance for the fourth quarter and the full year at an investors’ conference on Thursday next week.

At an investors’ conference in July, TSMC forecast sales growth of 7 to 9 percent for this year, higher than foreign brokerages’ estimates of 5 to 6 percent growth.

Separately, handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said that revenue last month slipped 1.7 percent to NT$23.1 billion.

That brought the company’s total revenue in the third quarter to NT$67.03 billion, in line with its forecast of NT$62.3 billion to NT$67.1 billion.

Last quarter’s revenue expanded 10.83 percent from NT$60.48 billion in the second quarter.

Additional reporting by Lisa Wang