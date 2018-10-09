Staff writer, with CNA

TAXATION

FSC urges hold on rate

Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) yesterday said the commission would urge the Ministry of Finance to keep the futures transaction tax at 0.002 percent, as the preferential tax rate is to expire at the end of the year. The government on April 1, 2013, halved the futures transaction tax from 0.004 percent in a bid to boost futures trading. Koo said the rate should be lowered to 0.0015 to maintain strong trading momentum.

ELECTRONICS

Lite-On revenue falls

Electronics supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$19.3 billion (US$624.1 million) for last month, down 2.79 percent year-on-year. By revenue breakdown, the information technology segment accounted for 63 percent of the company’s overall sales, the optoelectronics segment contributed 14 percent and the storage segment contributed 19 percent, Lite-On said in a statement. Despite stable end demand from core businesses, sales from January to last month declined 2.35 percent to NT$156.62 billion from a year earlier, the company said.

MANUFACTURERS

Hiwin sales hit record

Hiwin Technologies Corp (上銀科技), which produces linear guideways and ball screws, yesterday posted third-quarter sales of NT$8.35 billion, up 48.83 percent year-on-year and the highest in the company’s history. Taichung-based Hiwin said its utilization rate would remain high throughout this quarter, supported by rising demand for high-end products. In the first nine months, sales totaled NT$22.69 billion, up 51.09 percent from the same period last year.

MANUFACTURERS

Silitech sales drop 10.54%

Handset keypad supplier Silitech Technology Corp (閎暉) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$215.59 million for last month, a decrease of 10.54 percent from a year earlier. In terms of revenue breakdown by application, sales from the mechanical integration segment were approximately NT$130 million, representing 60.3 percent of the company’s total revenue, while the automotive parts segment contributed about NT$86 million, a 39.7 percent share, Silitech said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. In the first nine months, revenue was NT$1.65 billion, down 3.05 percent year-on-year.

SMARTPHONES

Sales hurt HTC shares

Shares of HTC Corp (宏達電) dropped 7.55 percent yesterday after the smartphone maker reported a further decline in sales for last month. Consolidated sales were NT$1.26 billion, down 80.71 percent from a year earlier and the lowest since May 2003, HTC said on Friday last week. In the first nine months, sales totaled NT$19.61 billion, a year-on-year decline of 57.72 percent, it said.

ELECTRIC SCOOTERS

Gogoro riders set record

A group of electric scooter riders set a new Guinness world record on Sunday when they staged a “quiet” flash mob cascading down the Taipei Bridge linking Taipei and New Taipei City. A procession of 1,303 riders on Gogoro electric scooters from across the nation gathered at a park in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重) just after midnight before heading toward the bridge in the largest-ever event of its kind in the world, earning it a place in the Guinness World Records book.