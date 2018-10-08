Home / Business
Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

GIS posts 11-month high

General Interface Solution Holding Ltd (GIS, 業成控股), which supplies touch modules for Apple Inc, on Friday said that revenue last month rose 63.59 percent month-on-month, but declined 9.59 percent annually to NT$14.45 billion (US$468.5 million), the highest since November last year. Third-quarter revenue reached NT$31.32 billion, down 27.21 percent from a year earlier, with cumulative revenue in the first nine months of this year decreasing 9.27 percent to NT$76.77 billion, GIS said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

APPAREL

Makalot revenue sets record

Apparel maker Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) on Thursday reported consolidated revenue of NT$3.14 billion for last month, up 23 percent from a year earlier and setting a new monthly record, thanks to rising orders from branded clients in the US and Japan, as well as peak-season shipments of high-priced autumn and winter apparel. Third-quarter revenue also hit a new quarterly high at NT$7.63 billion, company data showed.

LOGISTICS

Wisdom pretax profit soars

Wisdom Marine Group (慧洋), the nation’s largest dry bulk shipping company by fleet size, on Thursday reported pretax profit of NT$149.76 million for last month, up 46.95 percent annually, with pretax earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.24. Revenue grew 14.96 percent annually to NT$1.1 billion. The company attributed the growth to a 63,700-deadweight tonne Supramax ship joining its fleet and the renewal of contracts for four vessels, bringing in higher rental incomes. Year to date, pretax profit totaled NT$1.13 billion, with pretax EPS of NT$1.83, while cumulative revenue rose 20.89 percent, it said.

