TSMC launches cloud alliance

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Wednesday last week launched a cloud-based alliance with international tech giants.

Alliance members Amazon Web Services, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Microsoft Corp’s Azure cloud platform and Synopsys Inc are working with TSMC to certify that capabilities of traditional microchip design automation service flows can be utilized through the cloud, the company said.

“TSMC is excited to not only adopt the cloud ourselves for our design enablement in advanced technologies, but also jointly implement an [open-innovation platform] virtual design environment through the collaboration with our cloud alliance members ... lowering entry barriers to cloud adoption for our common customers,” TSMC vice president of technology development Cliff Hou (侯永清) said in a statement.

“This further enhances customer productivity by leveraging the flexibility and power of the cloud, and the traditional alliance certification that capabilities have been tested with real-world examples,” Hou said.

Clients would be able to securely design in the cloud by taking advantage of the platform and the flexibility of cloud infrastructures, TSMC said.

Cadence and Synopsys would storefront their capabilities hosted on Amazon Web Services and Azure cloud platform, the company said.

“Our collaboration with TSMC will help usher in modern silicon development that leverages the capabilities of the Azure cloud platform,” Azure Hardware Infrastructure general manager Kushagra Vaid said in the statement.

REPORT HITS SHARES

TSMC shares on Friday last week fell 1.57 percent on in Taipei trading after Bloomberg Businessweek reported that China used a tiny chip to hack almost 30 US companies, which hit Asian technology stocks.

TSMC shares have risen 8.93 percent in the year to date.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg