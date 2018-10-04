Acer makes FTSE4Good Emerging Index and DJSI

Staff writer

Acer Inc (宏碁) has been listed on two global sustainability indices : the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Emerging Markets Index — for the fifth straight year — and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third consecutive year, the company said yesterday.

The DJSI Emerging Markets Index ranked Acer in the top (100th) percentile for customer relationship management, innovation management and policy influence, Acer’s statement said.

It earned high rankings in the areas of corporate citizenship and philanthropy, labor practice indicators, supply chain management and climate strategy, the statement said.

“Recognition by world-class sustainability indices is proof that our efforts in corporate responsibility have delivered impactful results,” Acer corporate sustainability officer Richard Lai (賴啟民) said in the statement.

“In parallel with our pursuit of innovation and aligned with our long-term mission of breaking barriers between people and technology, Acer will continue to explore new ways to fulfill our responsibilities to help society and the environment as a whole,” he said.

Acer practices corporate citizenship and recently supplied the computers for the International Olympiad in Informatics, which promotes scientific and cultural exchanges among young computer scientists, it said.

Acer is also proud of its long-term philanthropic collaboration with the GreenEarth Heritage Foundation in the Philippines, which promotes conservation and education, as well as providing scholarships to rural children.

Acer’s global operations last year introduced 100 percent electricity from renewable resources across 15 countries, drawing the company closer to its global target of reducing emissions by 60 percent by 2020, the company said.

This was achieved through the purchase of renewable energy certificates in pan-American and pan-Asia Pacific operations, and procuring renewable energy guarantees of origin in Europe, Middle East and Africa operations, it added.

Acer was also listed on the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third consecutive year, as a company that reflects strong environment, social and governance (ESG) management practices, the company said.

Acer received top scores in the areas of environmental supply chain and social supply chain, and performed significantly better than the average ESG rating for the technology sector, the company added.