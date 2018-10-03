Agencies

CHEMICALS

Akzo to reward investors

Akzo Nobel NV plans to distribute another 5.5 billion euros (US$6.4 billion) to shareholders from the sale of its specialty chemicals business, rewarding investors for a plan that the paint company used to fend off an unwanted takeover approach. The proceeds would be distributed using a capital repayment and share consolidation of 2 billion euros, a cash dividend of 1 billion euros and a 2.5 billion-euro stock buyback, the Amsterdam-based company said in a statement yesterday.

CURRENCIES

Bank lowers yuan forecast

Bank of America (BofA) Merrill Lynch was the latest bank to downgrade its forecasts for China’s exchange rate, days after JPMorgan Chase & Co similarly said that an escalating trade war with the US was likely to lead to a weaker yuan. “Near-term damage to China growth is already evident” and would hit the economy in the first quarter of next year, BofA Merrill Lynch strategists, including Claudio Piron, wrote in a note yesterday. “Given this and the prospect of higher US interest rates, Beijing will likely allow and lean on yuan weakness as a crutch for economic support,” they said. The bank now sees the yuan at 7.05 per US dollar in the first quarter of next year, versus 6.9 before, and at 7.1 in the second quarter, against 6.85 before.

VIDEO GAMES

Google, Ubisoft partner

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday said it has partnered with Ubisoft SA to test its video game streaming service by offering the latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series. Selected users can play the game starting on Friday at no charge for the duration of the Project Stream test. The test, if successful, would put Google at the forefront of a new part of the video game business that lets people play games as they are being streamed. Google was developing a subscription-based game streaming service that could work either on its Chromecast or a Google-made console, the Information reported in February.

INTERNET

Instagram gets new boss

Facebook Inc has named Adam Mosseri, a 10-year veteran at the company, as the head of Instagram. The appointment came after the app’s cofounders last week resigned without giving a clear reason. Mosseri was in May named as Instagram’s head of product. He began as a designer at Facebook and most recently led its news feed. The cofounders and Mosseri sought to reassure users that he would “hold true” to Instagram’s values and community. Some users have worried since last week’s surprise departures that Instagram would become more like Facebook, becoming cluttered with features and sucking up personal data.

AUTOMAKERS

E-vehicles shine in Paris

All-electric vehicles (e-vehicles) with zero local emissions are among the stars of the Paris Motor Show — rubbing shoulders with the fossil-fuel-burning sport utility vehicles (SUVs) that many car buyers love. Volkswagen AG’s Audi and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz yesterday showed off battery-powered SUVs for affluent customers. Mercedes also had a bigger version of its conventionally powered GLE sport-utility, while BMW AG offered a new version of its X-5 SUV that has been a pillar of sales and earnings. The EU and China are pushing for more electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce greenhouse gases and air pollution that harm people’s health, while drivers favor SUVs and remain reluctant to buy electrics due to cost and range limitations.