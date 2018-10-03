Taipei office vacancies down, rents up, JLL says

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Vacancy rates in Taipei declined last quarter while rents picked up as demand for upscale office space gained traction amid a stable economy, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) said yesterday in its latest quarterly report.

Vacancy rates for grade-A offices in Taipei dropped by 1.2 percentage points to 6.9 percent, while rent rates edged up 0.4 percent to NT$2,695 per month, the international property agency’s report showed.

Take-up rates rose to a new high of 18,235 ping (60,281.1m2), driven by upgrade and relocation demand from financial, technology and professional consultancy firms and e-commerce operators, JLL associate market director Brian Liu (劉建宇) said.

“We advise tenants to extend their leases on hand because a lack of new supply is going to make grade-A office spaces more competitive and difficult to secure,” Liu told a media briefing in Taipei.

The occupancy rate in the Xinyi District (信義), the No. 1 choice among global technology firms seeking to make their presence in Taiwan known, is lower at 5.8 percent, Liu said, adding that their demand for office space has swelled in line with their business growth.

Non-core business and suburban districts also fared well with lower occupancy rates, as their relatively affordable rents made them more popular, the report said.

Office buildings in Nangang District (南港) are nearly fully occupied and technology firms are flowing into Neihu District (內湖) with an occupancy rate of 5.7 percent, Liu said.

The demand has given landlords the comfort to raise rents, which picked up 2 percent compared with the level a year earlier, JLL said.

Tenants are eyeing a new mixed-use building by Cathay Real Estate Development Co (國泰建設) and a new building owned by the United Daily News Group (聯合報系) that are slated to enter the market later this year, Liu said.

Rents are bound to rise by 3 to 5 percent next year, with an estimated occupancy rate of 5 percent without the new supply on the pipeline, JLL said.

Firms seeking to secure upscale office space had better make moves two to three years ahead as companies in the UK do, JLL said.

The fact that a large amount of Taipei office space is old lends support to relocation and upgrade needs, it said.

The Taipei Dome project would add 10,000 ping of new office space if the city government would allow Farglory Group (遠雄集團) to complete the complex, it said.