MACAU

Gambling revenue up

Gambling revenue last month rose on back of solid demand from Chinese betters keen to play in the country’s only legal casino hub. Revenue rose 2.8 percent to 22 billion patacas (US$2.73 billion), Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau figures showed yesterday. That compares with analysts’ expectations of 3 to 10 percent growth. Last month marked the 26th consecutive month of gains, after plunging to five-year lows due to lean economic growth and a widespread crackdown on corruption starting in 2014.

JAPAN

Manufacturer sentiment down

Sentiment among large manufacturers dipped two points to 19, a key quarterly economic survey by the Bank of Japan showed yesterday, as worries grow about global trade tensions. The Tankan survey marked the third straight quarter of decline. The survey, long seen as an important indicator of the state of the world’s third-largest economy, looks at the difference between companies surveyed that have a “favorable” outlook and those with an “unfavorable” outlook. The manufacturers surveyed include automakers and electronics companies that are mainstays of the nation’s economy. The latest results show optimists outnumber pessimists, but the gap is shrinking.

AUTOMAKERS

Aston Martin tightens offer

Luxury automaker Aston Martin Holdings (UK) Ltd yesterday said its stock market share offer had been fully subscribed after it tightened and slightly lowered its price range to between ￡18.50 to ￡20 per share. The company, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, is selling about 25 percent of its stock in the first initial public offering by a British automaker for decades. Aston Martin initially set a range of between ￡17.50 to ￡22.50 per share. The books were now covered at the tighter range and it expected to close them at midday London time today, the company said.

CHINA

Tax exemption widened

The government has widened income tax exemption on reinvested profits for foreign firms, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday. The ministry in December last year said that it would temporarily exempt foreign firms from paying provisional income tax on profits they reinvest in the country. However, such policies only covered investment into sectors encouraged by the government. The scope of the tax exemption has been expanded to all sectors where foreign investment is not prohibited, the ministry said. The tax exemption expansion is retroactive from Jan. 1, which means firms that have paid taxes this year are to be refunded.

SAUDI ARABIA

Public spending to increase

The kingdom plans to increase spending next year more than initially forecast as authorities take advantage of higher oil prices to spur economic growth and reduce unemployment. Public spending is expected to reach 1.106 trillion riyals (US$295 billion) next year, 100 billion riyals more than the government had projected last year, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Sunday. Authorities expect spending to rise to 1.170 trillion riyals by 2021, he said, citing initial estimates. The government expects GDP to expand 2.1 percent this year after contracting 0.9 percent last year. However, growth would stay below 2.5 percent through 2021, estimates have shown.