Hammond says UK can cope with no Brexit deal

Reuters, BIRMINGHAM, England

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond yesterday said that the UK had the fiscal capacity to cope with leaving the EU without any agreement, but believed the mood in Brussels was to reach a divorce deal.

Britain’s exit from the EU in March next year has increased uncertainty for employers, with talks about the relationship between the world’s fifth-largest economy and its largest trading partner becoming increasingly fraught.

“I’m clear that we will have the fiscal capacity to support the British economy if we were unfortunately to find ourselves in a no-deal situation,” Hammond told Sky News.

However, Hammond said the doubts about the future had already hit the economy and the next few weeks would be crucial in securing an agreement with the EU.

“The mood is undoubtedly that people want to do a deal with the UK. People want to minimize the disruption of the UK’s departure from the European Union, they want to continue having a relationship with us and smooth trading partnership in the future,” he told BBC TV.

“Clearly there has been a hit to the economy through the uncertainty the Brexit process has caused. Many businesses are sitting on their hands frankly waiting to see what the outcome of this negotiation is before confirming their investment plans,” he said.

Reassuring businesses that they remain at the heart of the center-right Conservatives Party’s plan for the economy was to be the focus of Hammond’s speech to his party’s conference yesterday.

The business community has expressed frustration over the British government’s lack of clarity during the Brexit process and what some see as a decision to put ideology before the economy.

“We back business as the cornerstone of a successful economy, as a force for good in our society, and as an essential expression of our values,” Hammond was scheduled to say in his speech to the party’s annual conference in Birmingham.

The British Chambers of Commerce said it wanted the Conservatives to overcome their internal divisions and “to deliver real-world, practical answers to business’s ongoing questions around Brexit.”

Last week, the opposition Labour Party sought to woo business bosses as it unveiled a raft of radical economic policies, saying the Conservatives had given them the opportunity to pitch an alternative leftist strategy.

Despite Brexit dominating political discussions, polls suggest it lags behind the state-run National Health Service as Britons’ greatest concern and Hammond said people would have to pay more in tax to fund extra investment.