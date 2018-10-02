Staff writer, with CNA

ENERGY

CPC hikes LPG, LNG prices

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced price hikes for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Effective today, the price of household LPG is to increase by NT$1.6 per kilogram, translating into a NT$32 hike for a 20kg gas cylinder, CPC said. The price of LPG used in cars is to rise by NT$0.9 per liter, it added. The average price of LNG is to rise by 2.99 percent from last month, it said. The price hike translates into an additional cost of NT$9.9 to NT$14.85 for households that use 30m3 to 45m3 of LNG per month respectively, CPC said.

STEELMAKERS

Feng Hsin keeps rebar prices

Feng Hsin Steel Co (豐興鋼鐵) yesterday said it would keep its rebar product prices unchanged at NT$18,900 per tonne this week, after an increase of NT$200 per tonne last week. Its scrap buying prices would also stay unchanged at NT$10,200 per tonne after also rising NT$200 per tonne last week, the company said. The company’s rebar product and scrap purchase prices rose for three consecutive weeks amid steady market demand, Feng Hsin said.

ELECTRONICS

Ichia revenue up 2.36%

Handset keypad maker Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) yesterday reported a consolidated revenue of NT$731.84 million (US$23.95 million) for last month, up 2.36 percent from August and 5.77 percent from a year earlier. For the first nine months of this year, consolidated revenue totaled NT$5.34 billion, up 1.68 percent annually, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Sales generated from its flexible printed-circuit integrated components reached NT$536 million last month, accounting for 73 percent of total sales, while those of mechanical integrated components were NT$204 million, Ichia said.

ENTERTAINMENT

S.H.E. contracts expire

Record label HIM International Music Inc (華研國際) on Sunday said that its exclusive agency contracts with S.H.E. singers Ella Chen (陳嘉樺), Selina Jen (任家萱) and Hebe Tien (田馥甄) have expired, and that talks about collaboration with the three are under way. Any changes to the contracts would affect its sales and operating expenses, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, adding that the three singers’ agency contracts made up about 29.4 percent of its revenue in the first eight months of this year. The trio’s gross profit made up about 12.6 percent of the company’s total gross profit over the period, HIM said. A new contract’s exact financial impact on its operating profit would have to be calculated, the company said. HIM shares rose 4.39 percent to close at NT$85.6 yesterday.

AUTOMOTIVE

Lexus, VW top expectations

The two car brands that best meet or exceed customer expectations in Taiwan are Lexus and Volkswagen (VW) in the luxury and non-luxury categories respectively, auto market advisory firm J.D. Power said. Lexus scored 843 points to top the sales satisfaction index in the nation’s luxury car market this year, followed by Mercedes-Benz at 840 points and BMW at 827 points, J.D. Power said in its annual report. In the non-luxury category, Volkswagen scored 822 points to claim the top position, followed by Luxgen (811) and Mazda (810), the report showed.