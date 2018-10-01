Fuel prices near all-time high as oil supply shrinks

Staff writer, with CNA

Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are to increase by NT$0.5 this week to their highest level since October 2014, due to rising international crude oil prices, Taiwan’s two refiners said yesterday.

State-owned refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said that fuel prices at its gasoline stations would be NT$30 per liter for 92 octane unleaded and NT$31.5 per liter for 95 unleaded.

Fuel prices reached their all-time high on Oct. 13, 2014, when 92-octane unleaded was NT$30.9 per liter and 95-octane unleaded was NT$32.4 per liter.

International oil prices last week rose due to renewed concerns over a tightening global market after US President Donald Trump’s demand that OPEC take rapid action to increase oil production and “get prices down” received only a tepid response, CPC said.

The rise was also attributed to a statement issued by US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry that the US has no plans to tap the nation’s emergency oil stockpile to offset supply losses from Iran, the refiner said.

Privately run Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced a similar price hike, effective today.