Big companies are scrambling to respond to insurgent brands

By Alexandra Olson / AP, NEW YORK

What do you hate shopping for? Toothpaste? Diaper rash cream? Sunscreen? The guys who founded Harry’s Inc shaving club spend a lot time thinking about this question.

The start-up, which took on razor giants Gillette and Schick with its direct-to-consumer subscription model, has since expanded into traditional retail and launched a line of bodycare products. Armed with US$112 million in new financing to develop new brands, the company now is investigating what other sleepy products might be ripe for disruption.

“Our vision is to build a next-generation consumer brand company,” said Jeff Raider, who recently took on the role of chief executive officer of Harry’s Labs, overseeing the development of new brands. “It might be better products, a better experience getting the products or a brand that appeals to who they want to be as people.”

There is a reason Harry’s investors are betting that reinventing the razor was no flash-in-the-pan idea. Insurgent brands are shaking up the way people buy everything from mattresses to prescription acne remedies, eating into the market share of big consumer product companies and leaving them scrambling to respond.

‘NO CATEGORY IS IMMUNE’

Eager venture capitalists, digital technology and social media make it easier for anyone with a good idea to enter the consumer goods market, a report on insurgent brands by Bain & Co, a management consulting firm, showed.

Contract manufacturing, which allows companies to outsource production and sometimes defray costs, has also made it simpler.

“The reality is that no category is immune to disruption,” the Bain & Co report said.

Digital newcomers still represent only a fraction of the overall market share, it said.

The report analyzed sales data from market research firm IRI for 90 goods categories.

Start-up brands accounted for only 2 percent of the market share across 45 product types they disrupted from 2012 to 2016, but captured a quarter of the growth in that time, the report said.

Being small is often a tactical advantage, allowing fledgling companies the freedom to focus on a core product, shoring up visibility among a targeted group of consumers, while bigger brands are forced to defend their market share across a wider base.

Harry’s has captured about 2 percent of the US$2.8 billion men’s shaving industry since its launch in 2013, market research firm Euromonitor International said, adding that its main shaving club rival, Dollar Shave Club, has about 8 percent.

It has been a gut punch to the industry leaders.

Gillette controlled about 70 percent of the US market a decade ago. Last year, its market share dropped to below 50 percent, Euromonitor said.

The company, owned by P&G Corp, was forced to slash its razor prices by an average of 12 percent last year.

No. 2 razor maker Schick has also been squeezed. Parent company Edgewell Personal Care reported a 3.6 percent drop in net sales from its North America shave business in its most recent earnings report.

Both major brands now offer subscription services on their own direct-to-consumer sites, which they are leveraging to promote their lower-end razors while also showcasing their edge in technological innovation.

“Our blades are known for their long-lasting quality, which means you need less cartridges per year as compared to the other shave clubs in the market,” said Stephanie Lynn, vice president of global e-commerce for Edgewell.