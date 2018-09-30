Mexican president-elect appoints outsider to bank

Reuters

Jonathan Heath, an economist and self-proclaimed outsider whom Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tapped as a future deputy governor at the Bank of Mexico, on Friday said he has a “balanced” view on monetary policy.

Earlier on Friday, incoming Minister of Finance Carlos Urzua said in a statement that Lopez Obrador would propose Heath as a deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico from next year.

Heath, a well-known private economist who was previously chief economist for HSBC bank in Mexico, is set to replace board member Manuel Ramos Francia, whose term ends this year. The Mexican Senate, where Lopez Obrador’s party and its allies have a majority, must approve his nomination.

Asked if he was a hawk or a dove, Heath said: “I consider myself balanced, middle of the road.”

Heath told Reuters in an interview that he would provide a fresh perspective at the bank, where most appointees have risen from within the ranks of the institution.

“My perspective is of an outsider, not someone who grew in the Bank of Mexico,” said Heath, whose likely nomination was first reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier this week.

Mexico has had a long-standing debate over whether the central bank should focus on inflation or have a dual mandate like the US Federal Reserve, which also seeks to promote growth.

Heath said that he doubted Lopez Obrador would move to change the central bank’s mandate, due to the president-elect’s pledge to support the central bank’s autonomy.

“The best way to maintain low interest rates is by having price stability,” Heath said.

Leftist Lopez Obrador, who promises to fight corruption and public sector excesses, won a landslide victory earlier this year and is to take office on Dec. 1.

More nationalist in his outlook than the current government, Lopez Obrador’s populist instincts stirred concerns that he could steer Mexico away from a commitment to the orthodox economic policy seen in the past couple of decades.

However, Gabriel Casillas, chief economist at Banorte bank, said he thought the choice of Heath showed that the president-elect was serious about central bank autonomy.