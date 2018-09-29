Agencies

TRADE

WTO cuts growth forecast

The WTO on Thursday lowered its global trade growth forecasts, citing increased trade tensions between large economies and heightened uncertainty. The Geneva-based trade body cut its estimate for this year by half a percentage point to a still-robust 3.9 percent. It predicts a further slowing of growth in volume terms next year to 3.7 percent. “While trade growth remains strong, this downgrade reflects the heightened tensions that we are seeing between major trading partners,” WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said.

STEEL

Thyssenkrupp plans split

German steel company and industrial equipment maker Thyssenkrupp AG on Thursday said it plans to split into two firms in a setup that it said would be “much more focused and efficient.” The company said the new Thyssenkrupp Industrials AG would include the elevator and automotive supplies business. The other company, Thyssenkrupp Materials AG, would include Thyssenkrupp’s 50 percent interest in a joint venture merging its European steel operations with those of India’s Tata Steel Ltd, it said.

MACROECONOMICS

Japan output reverses up

Japan’s factory output edged up 0.7 percent last month from the previous month, the first rise in four months, the Ministry of Economic, Trade and Industry said yesterday. However, the increase was lower than market expectations of a 1.4 percent gain. The ministry and analysts predicted that factory output would keep increasing in the next few months. Meanwhile, the jobless rate stood at 2.4 percent last month, down slightly from 2.5 percent the previous month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said yesterday.

RETAIL

Fung told to halt court action

Toys “R” Us Inc’s joint venture partner must drop a court action it filed against the retailer in Hong Kong because the case threatens the sale of Toys’ Asia operation, a federal judge ruled. The decision is designed to negate an order by a Hong Kong court to suspend the auction of the retailer’s Asia operation. Fung Retailing Ltd (馮氏零售) owns a 15 percent stake in that business and filed a case in Hong Kong, claiming it would be harmed by the way Toys was pursuing a sale.

INTERNET

Amazon opens NY store

Amazon.com Inc opened a new retail store in New York on Thursday, selling a range of products that get top ratings from customers of the online giant. The brick-and-mortar outlet in New York’s trendy Soho neighborhood sells consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books and games, and “chose only the products that customers have rated 4 stars and above, or are top sellers, or are new and trending,” Amazon said in a statement.

PHARMACEUTICALS

UnitedHealth buys Genoa

UnitedHealth Group Inc bought pharmacy company Genoa Healthcare from private equity group Advent International. The price was about US$2.5 billion, according to a person familiar with the transaction. UnitedHealth, the biggest US health insurer, beat out other parties, including drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, which last month was said to be interested in Genoa, the person said. Genoa runs more than 425 pharmacies in behavioral-health centers in 46 states, according to its Web site, serving more than 650,000 people.