Insurers fighting terrorist financing, arms proliferation

On July 27, 2016, the government promulgated the Counter-Terrorism Financing Act (資恐防制法) which differs from the Money Laundering Control Act (洗錢防制法) in that it controls money flows from legal assets, as well as illegal profits. Today, many terrorist organizations have established public welfare and religious nonprofit organizations overseas to attract donations from the general public. Such organizations are a hotbed for terrorism.

Thanks to Taiwan’s stable demographic composition and harmonious religious, lifestyle and linguistic diversity, the external or internal conditions for developing terrorist activities do not exist and no threat arising from the financing of terrorism has been discovered.

There have been isolated cases that were suspected to be terrorist attacks, such as a failed bombing attempt on a high-speed rail train in 2013, a Taiwan Railways Administration bombing incident in 2016 and a 2014 truck attack at the Presidential Office Building.

However, these incidents were all proven in subsequent investigations to be unrelated to terrorist activities.

Taiwan is highly dependent on foreign trade and its geographical advantage has turned it into a transportation hub for East Asia. There are several global economic giants in the region, such as China and Japan, as well as high-risk jurisdictions listed by the Financial Action Task Force, such as North Korea.

Over the past few years there has been a series of individual arms proliferation cases, underscoring the increasing importance of arms proliferation-related issues.

Last year, Taiwanese businessman Chen Shih-hsien (陳世憲) had the vessels Billions No. 18, owned by one of Chen’s companies, and the Lighthouse Winmore, which he chartered from Billions Bunker Group (比利恩油品集團), loaded with refined oil in South Korea and then falsely declared that the vessels were bound for Taiwan. However, the cargo was sold to North Korea in an obvious contravention of UN sanctions against Pyongyang.

Early this year, the Ministry of Justice formed the TF Review Committee, which is comprised of officials from the National Security Bureau, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the central bank and the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), in compliance with the Counter-Terrorism Financing Act.

The Ministry of Justice then placed Chen on a sanctions list along with two offshore corporate juridical persons — both of which listed Chen as the beneficial owner — in compliance with Article 4, Paragraph 2 of the Counter-Terrorism Financing Act.

The main arms proliferation risk comes from clients using ships to transport goods, materials or restricted articles to parties subject to sanctions.

As insurance is normally used to transfer the risk of goods and vessels during transportation, Taiwanese insurance companies treat shipping insurance as a high-risk product. Prior to accepting such contracts, the insurers perform due diligence on the shipper or forwarder and implement enhanced verification and control measures.

In addition, insurance policies include clauses regarding items prohibited from transportation. This means that if there is an insurance claim due to an incident when goods are shipped to a country under a trade embargo by international organizations, the insured party would most likely not receive a payout.