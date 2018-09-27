Agencies

RESTAURANTS

Hotpot chain soars on debut

China’s premier hotpot chain Haidilao International Holding Ltd (海底撈) yesterday climbed as much as 10.3 percent in early trading on its Hong Kong debut after raising nearly US$1 billion in its initial public offering (IPO). The shares surged to as much as HK$19.64 at one point from an IPO price of HK$17.80, which was already at the top end of its target range. However, it pared the gains and ended 0.11 percent higher at HK$17.82. The Sichuan Province-based hotpot operator is known for its good customer service — a rarity in China — with waiting diners provided with snacks, tea and even manicures.

INTERNET

Google to allow crypto ads

Alphabet Inc’s Google changed its blanket ban on cryptocurrency-related advertising, saying it would allow “regulated” cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan and the US to run advertisements on its Web sites. “Advertisers will need to be certified with Google for the specific country in which their ads will serve,” Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday, adding that advertisers could apply for certification starting next month.

RESTAURANTS

Dunkin’ Donuts trims name

Dunkin’ Donuts is becoming just Dunkin’. The coffee and doughnut chain on Tuesday announced the new name in a statement and said it would make the change official in January. The move shows how companies are increasingly putting value on shorter, snappier monikers. Chief marketing officer Tony Weisman said that the simpler name would “create an incredible new energy for Dunkin’, both in and outside our stores.”

APPAREL

Nike earnings, revenues up

Nike Inc on Tuesday reported solid gains in both quarterly profit and revenue, but its shares fell in after-hours trading on slowing growth in China. The sports apparel and sneaker giant, which has made headlines in recent weeks over an edgy advertising campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, reported a 15 percent jump in earnings for fiscal first quarter 2019 to US$1.1 billion. Revenues climbed 10 percent to US$9.9 billion.

BANKING

HSBC forecasts India growth

Fresh after its climb to No. 6 in the world as of last year, the Indian economy is forecast to take the No. 3 spot by 2030, a report by HSBC Holdings PLC said. The South Asian giant was seen as “among the most striking” gainers in the bank’s long-term rankings, HSBC said. China should edge out the US as they retain the top two spots in 2030 at US$26 trillion and US$25.2 trillion respectively, with India grabbing the third spot at US$5.9 trillion, HSBC estimates showed.

CHIPMAKERS

Apple stole, Qualcomm says

Qualcomm Inc escalated a legal war with Apple Inc, accusing the iPhone maker of stealing secrets and sharing them with mobile chip rival Intel Corp, court documents showed. The California mobile chipmaker on Monday added the sizzling accusation in an amendment to a lawsuit filed against Apple last year in a California state court in Qualcomm’s home city of San Diego. Apple’s goal was to purchase mobile chips from Intel instead of depending on Qualcomm, the court document said.