Qualcomm planning two R&D centers as part of settlement

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Qualcomm Inc, the world’s biggest mobile phone chip supplier, yesterday said it plans to launch two research and development (R&D) centers in Taiwan to strengthen its partnerships with local suppliers catering to the growing demand for multimedia and artificial intelligence (AI).

The San Diego, California-based chipmaker last month agreed to invest US$700 million in Taiwan over the next five years to settle an anti-trust lawsuit with the Fair Trade Commission.

“The company hopes to forge deep cooperation with Taiwan to leverage its abundance of R&D resources and talent pools in the information and communications industry,” Jim Cathey, senior vice president and president of Asia Pacific and India at Qualcomm, said in a statement. “We also hope to assist Taiwan to cultivate its talents and upgrade its R&D capabilities.”

The two centers — a multimedia R&D center and a mobile AI enablement center — would be long-term investments, Qualcomm said, adding that they are scheduled to start operations early next year.

In the multimedia area, Qualcomm has developed a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, such as 3D sensors and point cloud data compression facial, gesture and object recognition.

It anticipates working with local companies to develop smartphone, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, the firm said.

With regards to AI, Qualcomm plans to work with original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers to expand AI applications for smartphones and IoT devices, it said.