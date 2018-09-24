Staff writer, with CNA

ENERGY

Electricity prices to ease

Households are expected to save an average NT$58 per month on their power bills from next month as a summertime electricity price increase ends, bringing the average electricity price to NT$2.6253 per kilowatt hour for households, Taiwan Power Co (台電) said on Saturday. Company spokesman Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) said that a household using 330 kilowatt-hours each month is to see its bill fall to NT$637 next month, down from NT$695 this month.

CHIP EQUIPMENT

Global billings up 2.5%

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment last month reported worldwide billings of US$2.24 billion, international trade group SEMI reported on Friday. The three-month average of worldwide billings was 5.9 percent lower than July’s US$2.38 billion, but up 2.5 percent from US$2.18 billion a year earlier, SEMI said. For the second half of the year, the group said industry spending would remain solid, with equipment expenditures in Taiwan, North America, China and Japan likely to increase over the first half.

AVIATION

EVA to receive first 787

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Thursday said that it would start operating a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its Hong Kong route by the end of next month after taking delivery of the plane on Tuesday next week. EVA said it expects to take delivery of three more 787s by the end of the year and plans to use the planes on the Japan route once it takes delivery of a second aircraft. The airline is to accept its first Boeing 787-10 in the second quarter of next year and plans to operate a fleet of 24 787s by 2022.