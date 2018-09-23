Life insurer collecting data to promote ‘wellness’ while critics cry Big Brother

By Rob Lever / AFP, WASHINGTON

Financial giant John Hancock Financial Services Inc is converting all its life insurance policies to an incentive-based system using activity tracking, a move aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles, but which also raises privacy questions.

The Boston-based insurer on Thursday announced that it would immediately begin moving life insurance policies to a “behavior change platform that rewards customers for the everyday steps they take to live longer, healthier lives.”

Policyholders would be asked to sign up online for fitness and nutritional advice, or might get premium discounts for using devices such as Fitbit or Apple Watch to monitor daily activities.

“For centuries, the insurance model has primarily provided financial protection for families after death, without enhancing the very quality it hinges on: life,” president and chief executive Marianne Harrison said.

“We fundamentally believe life insurers should care about how long and well their customers live. With this decision, we are proud to become the only US life insurance company to fully embrace behavioral-based wellness and leave the old way of doing business behind,” she said.

One of the largest US life insurers, John Hancock said the new offering is aimed at countering unhealthy lifestyles, including physical inactivity, poor diet, excessive alcohol use and smoking blamed for most premature deaths, and expressed hope that other companies would follow suit.

The company, a division of Manulife Financial Corp of Canada, said it believes people who use these kinds of wellness and activity-tracking programs would live longer with lower medical bills compared with those who do not use the systems.

The effort stems from a partnership agreed in 2015 between Hancock and VitalityHealth, part of the South Africa-based financial group Discovery Ltd, which offers incentive-based wellness programs.

Wellness programs using health tracking have been in use for years, but privacy advocates worry about the risks or invasive monitoring of personal habits.

“I realize this is to encourage healthier habits, but I worry about excessive data collection,” said Nuala O’Connor, president of the Washington-based Center for Democracy & Technology, a digital rights group.

“These devices can collect a lot of data, such as your location or whom you associate with, much more than what they need to know if the person is insurable. There can be unintended sharing of that data,” she said.

Others expressed concern over the idea of using incentives linked to data collection, sometimes called “gamification.”

Marc Rotenberg, president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said the move raises questions about “algorithmic transparency” or whether insurance decisions are fair, accountable and transparent.

“There are also larger policy questions, including whether it is possible to maintain insurance markets if companies are able to assign risk directly to individual policy holders,” Rotenberg said.

The announcement comes amid a push by some employers to introduce wellness programs, which might require employees to wear fitness trackers to obtain health coverage, or to get discounts.

O’Connor said that the private life insurance offering is not as invasive as a mandatory employer-based program, but added that the benefits of such wellness programs might be overblown.