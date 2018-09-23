Trump and Xi destined to divorce

By Andrew Browne / Bloomberg Opinion

In their own individual ways, the leaders of the US and China are products of a moment when free-market capitalism imploded and Chinese-style state capitalism shored up the global economy: The 2008 financial crisis helped make both US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

What observers do not yet seem to appreciate is how difficult that makes it for them to resolve their spiraling trade war.

Financial markets wobble every time Trump imposes new tariffs on China, such as the 10 percent levy on US$200 billion in imports he announced earlier this week, and then perk up on hopes of talks, as though this was a classic tit-for-tat trade war.

It is far from that. White House complaints about lopsided trade and Chinese theft of intellectual property are the pretext for a wider struggle.

What we are seeing are the opening stages of a strategic competition spurred by a sense of vulnerability in the US and, in China, of national destiny.

The roots of this confrontation lie in the 2008 collapse. The crisis shaped the nationalist impulses of both Trump and Xi, while energizing their respective bases.

The US response — the emergency decision to bail out Wall Street and leave workers to fend for themselves — pretty much ensured that median wages would not budge for a decade.

Post-crisis salary gains have disproportionately accrued to the top 1 percent on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley.

Trump deftly exploited the distress this caused blue-collar and middle-class Americans to pave his way to the White House. “Make America Great Again” was born of defeat.

For his part, Xi manipulated, with equal finesse, the sense of self-assuredness that came over China after it witnessed first the humbling of Western capitalism, then liberal democracy buckling to the forces of populism and nativism.

Xi’s signature “China Dream” gave expression to this triumphant nationalism.

From the vantage point of the Chinese Communist Party headquarters, there was no longer any need for caution in dealing with a West suspicious of Chinese intentions; former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) prudent advice to “bide our time and hide our capabilities” could be safely discarded. China’s moment had arrived.

Confidence morphed into assertiveness and then into recklessness.

Did Xi and his advisers really imagine that they would face no pushback to the “Made in China 2025” industrial policy that has, as its explicit goal, the mercantilist objective of taking over swaths of advanced technology through subsidies and other incentives to state champions?

Or that smaller neighbors would be so grateful for infrastructure supplied under Xi’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative that they would indefinitely overlook some of its more predatory terms and conditions?

It took Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, beyond caring about diplomatic niceties at the age of 93, to warn about a “new version of colonialism” on a visit to Beijing.

Some of Xi’s aides are trying to recalibrate — for instance, by soft-pedaling Made in China 2025 in the state-run media.

However, this is optics. Neither Trump nor Xi can afford to back down substantively.

The link between stagnating incomes and protectionism was clear enough even before the 2008 crisis, a calamity for millions of working-class Americans that turned their frustrations into a full-scale revolt against globalization.