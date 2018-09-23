Blind auction set up to determine who buys Sky

AFP, LONDON

A titanic takeover battle for European TV operator Sky PLC between Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc and US cable giant Comcast Corp was to culminate yesterday in a rare blind auction.

Sky’s subscription base of 23 million and rights to English Premier League soccer make it one of Europe’s most profitable and powerful TV companies.

The auction pits two traditional US media behemoths who are seeking content to keep viewers from switching to streaming services such as Netflix Inc.

Comcast’s latest offer valued Sky at ￡26 billion (US$34 billion).

Fox boosted its own bid to ￡24.5 billion and was to decide who finishes with the highest offer in a complex process being held away from the public eye.

The showdown was to help determine whether Australian-born US citizen Murdoch succeeds in acquiring the 61 percent stake in Sky he does not already have, but has long sought.

The two-year saga is also reshaping the US media-entertainment world landscape by allowing Walt Disney Co to complete its mega-merger with Fox.

It is rare for a takeover of this size to be determined in a blind, 24-hour auction. It was due to end after press time last night.

Britain’s Takeover Panel decided this course after neither offer was deemed to be final and it sought “an orderly framework for the resolution of this competitive situation.”

The Takeover Panel was not to declare an auction winner, but simply state the size of the offers made.