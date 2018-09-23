Tariffs spur soy merry-go-round

Bloomberg

The US’ trade war with China is turning the global soybean market into a merry-go-round.

With Brazilian exports drying up at this time of the year, traders are having to get creative to supply China, the world’s largest buyer.

One strategy is to bring US soy to Argentina and ship the South American nation’s output to China, thereby avoiding the Asian nation’s 25 percent tariff on US products.

Three vessels were scheduled to load Argentine soybeans bound for China after one shipment left earlier this month, according to data from Agencia Maritima NABSA SA.

While Argentina usually sends some of its production to China, a drought that slashed harvests meant traders were not expecting any exports at this time of the year.

“Argentina is buying US beans for the domestic market and exporting its own production to China,” Matt Ammermann, a commodity risk manager at futures and options brokerage INTL FCStone Inc, said by telephone.

Ships Rosco Banyan, Sunshine Bliss and Seacon 9 are to load a combined 167,740 tonnes of Argentine soybeans from today through Oct. 1, NABSA data show.

That comes after a vessel left earlier this month carrying 36,119 tonnes of Argentine soybeans and some Uruguayan supply.

Argentina usually produces more soybeans than it consumes, leaving 8 million to 9 million tonnes left for export markets.

However, this year a drought curbed output by 31 percent, forcing the nation’s crushers to import.

US traders had outstanding sales of 840,000 tonnes of soybeans to Argentina in the week ended Sept. 13, up from nothing in the same period a year earlier, the US Department of Agriculture said.

There is a “nice margin” to import US soybeans for crushing in Argentina, Ammermann said.

The question is whether other countries, including Brazil and Canada, as well as European nations, will do the same, he said.

Brazilian grain-export group Anec earlier this year said the nation could end up importing as many as 1 million tonnes of US soybeans as a result of the trade war.