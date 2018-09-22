Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Exports jump 22% annually

The nation’s exports are holding up just fine so far as a US-China trade war escalates, with shipments jumping by the most in a year in the first 20 days of this month. Exports rose 22 percent from the same period a year earlier, the biggest increase since September last year, preliminary Korea Customs Service data released yesterday showed. As usual, semiconductors, petroleum goods and cars led the way. Exports to China rose 29 percent in the period, while those to the US jumped 18.6 percent, the data showed.

JAPAN

Consumer prices edge up

Consumer prices last month edged up modestly, according to government data released yesterday, as the world’s third-largest economy continued its years-long battle with deflation. Inflation stood at 0.9 percent year-on-year, still far below the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent target, but slightly higher than 0.8 percent in July and June and 0.7 percent in May. With fresh food and energy stripped out, prices last month rose by even less — just 0.4 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

JAPAN

PMI rises to 52.9 this month

The manufacturing sector added strength this month, which should further allay concerns about slowing growth in a sector that has been in expansion for two years. The Nikkei Japan purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturers showed a preliminary reading of 52.9 this month, up from 52.5 last month, according to IHS Markit Ltd, which compiles the survey. New orders came in at 53.3, up from 52.4. A reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding, while one below that signals a contraction.

NORWAY

Central bank raises key rate

The central bank has raised its key policy rate by one-quarter of a percentage point to 0.75 percent — its first increase in seven years. Norges Bank on Thursday said “the upturn in the Norwegian economy continues” and that “if the key policy rate is kept at the current level for too long, price and wage inflation may accelerate, and financial imbalances build up further.” Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen also said a further increase could be delivered in the first quarter of next year.

TURKEY

Growth projected to slow

The government expects lower economic growth in coming years amid concerns over inflation and a sliding currency. Minister of Finance and Treasury Berat Albayrak on Thursday presented the government’s economic plan, which estimates 2.3 percent growth next year and 3.5 percent in 2020. The previous forecast was 5.5 percent for both years. Albayrak estimated that inflation would be 20.8 percent this year. The lira has lost about 40 percent against the US dollar this year, sharply raising the price of imports.

BANKING

RBS suffers online outage

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) yesterday became the latest UK lender to suffer tech problems this week, saying that it was working to fix issues with its online and mobile banking services. The outage also affected National Westminster Bank PLC, RBS’ most highly rated brand among customers. RBS is the fourth financial services firm this week to suffer an outage, with Barclays PLC, Co-operative Bank PLC and Cashplus all apologizing to their customers for disruptions to their services.