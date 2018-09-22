Walmart tells Trump tariffs might force price hikes

Reuters and Bloomberg

Walmart Inc said that it might hike prices of products if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposes tariffs on Chinese imports, according to a letter the company wrote to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer two weeks ago and seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The letter came days after Trump slapped tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods.

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, in its letter said that the tariffs would impact prices of everything from food products to beverages and personal care items.

Walmart confirmed that it sent the letter and in a statement urged the two countries to find solutions.

The Office of the US Trade Representative was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this week, Trump escalated his trade war with China by imposing 10 percent tariffs on about US$200 billion of Chinese imports, including consumer products like gas grills, luggage and travel bags, mattresses and helmets.

“As the largest retailer in the United States and a major buyer of US-manufactured goods, we are very concerned about the impacts these tariffs would have on our business, our customers, our suppliers and the US economy as a whole,” Walmart wrote in its letter to Lighthizer.

In its list of consumer products that could be affected by these tariffs, Walmart included gas grills, bicycles and Christmas lights.

CNN Money reported the news first, citing Walmart’s letter.

Arnold Kamler has experienced the trade dispute between the US and China first hand and is trying to respond as quickly as possible.

His company, Kent International Inc, assembles about 400,000 bicycles annually at its factory in Manning, South Carolina.

However, this is no shield from the latest round of tariffs, as — in an effort to spare domestic manufacturers — the Trump administration has slapped tariffs on imported components and materials.

Like many US companies, Kent imports parts from China to stay competitive.

“Seriously, we are working on how to purchase elsewhere,” said Kamler, CEO of the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company. “It will take three years if we aggressively pursue, and who knows what the angriest man in Washington will do next?”

When Kamler last month testified before the administration during hearings on the tariffs, he said that production at the South Carolina plant began in 2014 after a push by Walmart to purchase more US-made products.

Jobs at the factory have surged from 47 when it started to 167.

Kent was bucking a trend of almost all bicycles purchased in the US coming from China, he said.

“But the uncertainty concerning tariffs on such a huge amount of components, and steel and aluminum, have forced us to put any expansion on hold,” Kamler said during the hearing.

He has said that exempting components from duties while keeping them on complete bicycles would allow his plant’s payroll to swell to about 400 people.

For now, Kent, which sells bikes in stores such as Target, Walmart and Big 5 Sporting Goods, is following other manufacturers in a rush to source from other countries, such as Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.

However, moving a factory is not going to happen overnight.

“This is no small undertaking,” Kamler said.