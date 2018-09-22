Amazon unveils slew of Alexa-infused devices

AFP, SEATTLE

From the kitchen to the car, Amazon.com Inc on Thursday sought to make its Alexa digital assistant and online services a bigger part of people’s lives with an array of new products and partnerships.

Updates to the Internet giant’s Alexa-infused Echo smart speakers would allow them to tend to microwave cooking and even have “hunches” regarding what users might want or have forgotten.

When Alexa was told “corn on the cob,” a digital Echo speaker started an AmazonBasics microwave oven in a faux home demonstration room, setting the preferred time and voicing what it is doing.

However, when asked to add 30 seconds, Alexa paused and then started to play songs by the band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Such misunderstandings are routine enough with smart speakers that they have become fodder for humor, and even cropped up while Amazon devices and services senior vice president David Limp showed off new devices in a nearby building a short time earlier.

Alexa has gotten smarter, more conversational and even intuitive over the past year as teams at Amazon work hard on getting the digital assistant to better understand people, Limp said.

Alexa is even developing a personality, complete with a favorite pet or beer.

It has also learned to understand whispers, responding in equally hushed tones in a feature to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Amazon teased a coming feature called Alexa Hunches that is designed to infuse the digital assistant with intuition. For example, when a user bids Alexa a good night, it might respond by mentioning they forgot to lock a door.

Alexa uses artificial intelligence to identify patterns in the lives of users, factoring in weather, time of year and more. To know what is happening with other smart devices in a home, the Echo speaker needs to be connected to them.

Amazon recently passed 20,000 smart home devices made by the Seattle-based company or partners.

“We are really at a tipping point for the smart home,” Limp said while unveiling an array of new devices.

An overhauled Echo Dot smart speaker boasts much-improved sound and design, while keeping the US$50 price tag of the original.

The e-commerce giant added Echo equivalents of stereo components for home sound systems, along with improvements to its online music service.

Limp unveiled a “frustration-free setup” platform intended to grow into a framework that any smart device maker can use to make getting gadgets to talk to Alexa as easy as plugging them into outlets.

“That is not going to happen overnight,” Limp said. “As we imagine a future that has thousands of these devices in your home, this is going to become absolutely essential.”

And, of course, there was the US$60 microwave, which Limp contended was a strong test because of how much microwaves interfere with wireless connectivity used by devices to communicate.

“Amazon is doubling down on its strategy of integrating Alexa far and wide into appliances, consumer electronics and cars,” CCS Insight research vice president Geoff Blaber said at the event.

A freshly announced Alexa Guard service synchronizes with Echo speakers in the home and security cameras from Amazon-owned smart doorbell maker Ring.

When Echo speakers are set to guard mode, they listen for breaking glass or the sound of alarms from smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and send alerts to smartphones or even security companies.