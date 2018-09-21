Kimpton begins Taipei recruitment

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Kimpton Daan Hotel (金普頓大安酒店) is recruiting 100 people in Taiwan for the international hotel chain’s opening in Taipei, which should be by the end of this year.

Kimpton is a boutique brand under InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG).

The hotel on Taipei’s Renai Road — the first Kimpton property in Taiwan — is to feature 129 guestrooms, a 12th-floor restaurant and a rooftop deck overlooking the city, the hotel said.

“Kimpton is heading to Taipei and we couldn’t be more excited... The hotel will be a spirited addition to Taipei and the Kimpton family,” Kimpton said on its Web site.

The hotel is looking for employees who are sincere and keen to join the industry, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants chief executive officer Mike DeFrino said.

Employees are the strongest asset of the hotel brand that has been listed as one of the top 100 employers by US magazine Fortune for years, the hospitality provider said.

Kimpton encourages its employees to “be yourself, lead yourself and make it count,” rather than stand by inflexible standards and procedures, it said.

Kimpton Daan is a joint venture with Malaysia’s Cornerstone Partners Group, a private-equity firm involved in hotel acquisitions in Asia.

Cornerstone secured a 20-year lease from local developer Radium Life Tech Co (日勝生) to turn its idle apartment building into the hotel.

The building has 3,300 ping (10,909m2) of floor space above ground and 1,300 ping of basement space on a 535-ping plot of land, for which Radium owns only the superfices rights.

Cornerstone would not rule out extending the lease if necessary, the equity firm said earlier.

IHG owns other hotel brands, including Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, which are already operating in the local market.