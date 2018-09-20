SK group to buy 9.5% of Masan

Bloomberg

SK Holdings Co is acquiring the largest foreign stake in Masan Group Corp for about US$470 million, in a deal that will value the Vietnamese diversified business group at about US$5 billion.

The South Korean group, which has businesses ranging from telecommunications to service sectors, is to buy Masan Group’s entire 109.9 million Treasury shares for 100,000 dong (US$4.29) each, the companies said in a statement yesterday.

SK Holdings is to appoint a member to Masan’s board of directors.

The acquisition, equal to a 9.5 percent stake in Masan Group, will make SK Group the largest foreign shareholder in the Vietnam conglomerate, whose principal businesses include food and beverages, financial services and natural resources.

The next biggest foreign holder is GIC Pte, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, which holds a 4.99 percent stake, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

The two companies “will actively pursue strategic M&A opportunities to deliver exponential growth over the long-term,” Masan Group head of strategy and development Danny Le said in a statement. “We admire how SK Group has evolved into a global diversified powerhouse.”

Vietnam is “an important foundation” for SK Holdings’ Southeast Asia strategy, said Woncheol Park, representative director of Southeast Asia investments for SK Group, in a statement.

“We believe this is the first of many investments with Masan,” Park said.

Credit Suisse Group AG acted as adviser for Masan Group.

The proceeds are to be used to finance Masan Group’s future growth initiatives and strengthen its balance sheet, improving earnings by US$50 million a year, the company said.

The group’s outstanding debts were 34.7 trillion dong through the end of June, its first-half fiscal report showed.

Masan Group shares rose 2.1 percent to 92,000 dong in Ho Chi Minh City morning trading yesterday.

The shares have climbed 20.6 percent since the start of this year, compared with the 1.6 percent gain in Vietnam’s benchmark stock index.