Fitch upbeat on global growth, wary of trade war

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Despite the escalating trade war between the US and China, world growth prospects remain strong, Fitch Ratings said yesterday, but added that a full-blown trade war could still threaten global growth.

Global growth is expected to be 3.3 percent this year, while Taiwan’s GDP growth rate is projected to be less than 3 percent, the rating agency told a news conference in Taipei.

Taiwan has a stable “AA-” rating, which is among the highest in North Asia, head of Asia-Pacific sovereigns Stephen Schwartz said.

The rating is supported by the nation’s strong external finances, credible policy framework, supportive business environment and high governance standards, he said.

However, the main risks to the outlook stem from escalating trade tensions between China and the US, as well as Taiwan’s complex relations with China, Schwartz added.

“There are upsides and downsides in the trade war,” he said.

Washington on Monday announced that it would levy 10 percent tariffs on about US$200 billion of Chinese goods.

Beijing on Tuesday announced it would impose retaliatory tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods.

As consumer electronics, such as smartphones and smart watches, were not included in the US tariff list, its effects on Taiwan’s economy would not be as bad as previously expected, Schwartz said.

“At the present stage, the trade war is not too damaging,” he said.

The scale of the new tariffs and retaliation risk have reached levels that would have much more meaningful effects for global growth than the measures that have been imposed thus far, he added.

Fitch Ratings said that the trade war would cause more harm to China than the US.

It estimated that if the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods were raised to 25 percent as told by Washington, China’s GDP growth rate next year would decline by 0.2 percentage points to 6.1 percent.

Fitch said it has been a positive year so far, despite the trade war.

From January to last month, there have been nine upgrades and five downgrades, compared with two upgrades and 14 downgrades in the same period last year, the agency said.

Fitch said it has positive outlooks on 14 sovereigns and negative outlooks on another 14.

Developed markets have more positive outlooks that negative ones, while emerging markets have more negative outlooks, it said.

The US’ aggressively expansionary fiscal policy and tight labor markets are supporting near-term growth in advanced economies, while a recovery in hard commodity prices, the emergence of Brazil and Russia from recession and strong growth in China support emerging-market growth, it added.