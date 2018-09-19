VW, BMW, Daimler face EU probe

Bloomberg

Germany’s beleaguered car industry faces another regulatory tangle, as the EU opened a probe into Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and BMW AG over suspected collusion that could have delayed clean-emissions technology for cars.

The investigation, which could lead to heavy fines, focuses on technical talks to develop selective catalytic reduction systems to reduce nitrogen-oxides emissions from diesel cars and “Otto” particulate filters for gasoline engines.

“These technologies aim at making passenger cars less damaging to the environment,” EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said in an e-mailed statement. “If proven, this collusion may have denied consumers the opportunity to buy less-polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers.”

Still, the EU said it had no indications the carmakers coordinated on illegal defeat devices to cheat regulatory testing — a wider scandal that has tarnished the reputation of VW globally.

The EU yesterday also said it did not have “sufficient indications” that talks on developing other technology — crash tests, car roof opening and cruise control speed — were anti-competitive.

Volkswagen has been cooperating with the European Commission and is to continue to do so, the company — whose namesake VW, as well as Audi and Porsche brands have been implicated in the cartel probe — said in an e-mailed statement.

“This initiation of proceedings is a normal, process-driven step that Volkswagen has been expecting,” it added.

Daimler also said that it is cooperating with authorities.

The Mercedes-Benz maker has filed a leniency application, it said, meaning it would act as a key witness in the probe in exchange for a reduction in potential fines.

The carmaker added that the EU investigation does not involve allegations on price fixing.

The EU investigation is a “new thing,” because it focuses on suspicions that the companies “agreed not to use the best technology” instead of looking at shady deals to fix prices, Vestager told a conference at the European Parliament in Brussels.