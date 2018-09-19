EU chamber rues China ‘reform deficit’

AFP, BEIJING

Foreign companies cannot compete on a level playing field in China, because the world’s second-largest economy is stuck in a “reform deficit,” the EU Chamber of Commerce in China said yesterday.

Despite four decades of growth, Beijing has fallen behind on pledges to implement reforms and liberalize its economy, the chamber wrote in its annual report.

The comments come as China-US trade tensions fray, with US President Donald Trump on Monday announcing new tariffs on US$200 billion in Chinese goods that are to take effect next week.

“The root cause of the US-China trade war is China’s incomplete market opening,” chamber president Mats Harborn said. “Reducing the reform deficit should also help with reducing tensions in the ongoing trade war.”

The 394-page position paper details the problems EU firms face in China and represents the voices of 1,600 European companies, including big names such as Siemens AG, Volkswagen AG and Airbus SE.

The chamber said it received “a clear no” when it asked members whether international companies compete on a level playing field in China.

European firms face myriad issues in China, including preferential treatment for monopolistic state-owned companies, market access barriers and government red tape, as well as intellectual property protection and forced technology transfer, the report said.

“China’s old economic order is still lingering in society,” Harborn said, adding that the Chinese Communist Party’s determination to make state-owned enterprises “stronger bigger and better” is actually detrimental to the development of China’s economy.

The roped-off Chinese Internet was also identified as a headache by more than half of businesses, the chamber’s survey showed.

As Washington shows signs of ironing out trade frictions with Brussels, Beijing is increasingly worried its top two trade partners could gang up on it.

Harborn called Trump’s tariff campaign “economic madness.”

“We will not pressure China into increasing its reform and opening,” he added.

However, European companies and officials share many of the same concerns as Washington.

“We are also very frustrated by the lack of progress we see,” Harborn said.

Beijing had pledged that this year — the 40th anniversary of former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) reform and opening policies that jump-started China’s economic miracle — would be a big year for further changes.

However, the tensions created by China’s attempts to use market mechanisms in a state-led economy remain unresolved, despite the Chinese Communist Party emphasizing five years ago “the decisive role of the market in allocating resources,” the report said.

A number of sectors remain “heavily dominated” by state-owned firms, suppressing the possibility for competition, it said.

China has made some positive changes this year, like opening up financial and manufacturing fields and lowering tariffs, but said they were not enough, the chamber added.

It is “more than the pessimists thought, but less than the optimists hoped for,” chamber policy coordinator Jacob Gunter said.